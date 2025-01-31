A couple of runs to end the innings as Australia reach 105. Tossed up on middle and on the fuller side. She winds up and gets it past the bowler and down to long-on. Scurries back for a second and makes it
AUS-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, 1st Semi-Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|2 (2b)
|1 (2b)
(rhb)
|27
|17
|4
|0
|158.82
|3 (3b)
|4 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|3
|0
|17
|4
|5.66
|9
|2
|0
|-
(ob)
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|12
|2
|0
|-
11.57am Right, then. Briscoe's useful 17-ball 27 not out has take Australia past the 100-mark. It is not their best effort, but it is something they will take. The spinners had their say all through with South Africans bowling 13 overs of it. Ashleigh van Wyk was the most successful bowler picking 4 for 17 in three overs. Nini struck off her first ball, while Reyneke picked the key wicket of Hamilton. None of the Australian batters could make a huge impact. But it is their bowling that has helped them so far in the tournament. Can SA chase this down or will the Australian bowling come good again? Join us in a bit
Tossed up on off, she creams this in the gap between deep midwicket and long-on
Flatter on leg stump, she drags it to deep square leg
Flatter on leg stump, she wears it on her pad with the ball going to short fine leg
Pushed quicker on off, she hammers this past the bowler's right but only for a run
Length on off stump, she cracks this to the right of long-on for a couple of runs
Captain to bowl the final over. Can Australia get to 110?
In the air, but falls safe. Dropped short on middle, she pulls, gets a top edge but the ball falls short of deep square leg
Tossed up on off stump, she goes right across looking to shovel this fine. Can only get a thin edge to short third
Williamson is the new batter
And, another. Lily Bassingthwaighte departs. Short of a length ball on middle and leg. She pulls but straight to deep midwicket and that's a fourth wicket for van Wyk
Oh, that was almost another superb take. Tossed up on off, she clears her front leg and lofts this to long-on. Does not get all of it as Cowling back-tracks takes the catch, but the momentum is taking her over the boundary ropes. She flicks the ball back into the field of play, but can't regain her footing quick enough to catch the ball on the rebound.
Spooned straight up and van Wyk has another. Short in length, but that was also quite slow through the air. Ainsworth is way too early into her pull, and can only manage a top-edge with short midwicket taking a simple catch
Lofted up and over but only for a run. Floated outside leg stump as Ainsworth gives herself plenty of room and lofts over the bowler's head
Bik M'Path: "The umpires are wearing some sort of device on their chest. Anyone enlighten what they are for?" It is a camera, sort of a go-pro.
Short again outside off, she flat bats this to long-on
Fortunate but she will take it. Pushed quicker outside off, she gets a thick outside edge which flies past the keeper for four more
PUMMELED! Short and on leg stump, Briscoe rocks back and thumps the pull in the gap between deep midwicket and deep square leg
Dragged down, she pulls to deep midwicket for a run
Plat and a miss. Was pushed quicker outside off, she looks to flay this through the offside. Mises.
Length leg stump, worked past midwicket for a run
Ainsworth is the new batter in
And a wicket to round up the over. This is excellent stuff from South Africa. Was tossed up on leg stump. Bray gives herself a little bit of room looking to go up and over the bowler's head. Gets it right off the bottom of the bat and straight back at van Wyk who takes a good catch low down
Tossed up on the stumps, defends
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Toss
|Australia Women Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|1
|run out
|2
|7
|lbw
|18
|16
|caught
|36
|44
|caught
|7
|23
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|27
|17
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|2
|2
|not out
|3
|4
|Extras
|(lb 6)
|Total
|103(8 wkts; 20 ovs)