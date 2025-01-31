11.57am Right, then. Briscoe's useful 17-ball 27 not out has take Australia past the 100-mark. It is not their best effort, but it is something they will take. The spinners had their say all through with South Africans bowling 13 overs of it. Ashleigh van Wyk was the most successful bowler picking 4 for 17 in three overs. Nini struck off her first ball, while Reyneke picked the key wicket of Hamilton. None of the Australian batters could make a huge impact. But it is their bowling that has helped them so far in the tournament. Can SA chase this down or will the Australian bowling come good again? Join us in a bit