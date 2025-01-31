Matches (30)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
BPL (1)

AUS-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, 1st Semi-Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
1st Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext

AUS-WMN U19 chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.15
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 38/3 (7.60)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Tegan Williamson* 
(rhb)
340075.002 (2b)1 (2b)
Ella Briscoe 
(rhb)
271740158.823 (3b)4 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ashleigh van Wyk 
(sla)
301745.66920-
Kayla Reyneke 
(ob)
402015.001220-
 Last BatLily Bassingthwaighte 2 (2b) FOW95/8 (18.4 Ov)
2
1
1
1lb
1
2
19th
2
W
2
W
1
18th
1
4
4
1
1
17th
W
1
1
4
16th
4
4
Match centre Ground time: 12:05
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Ashish Pant
end of over 208 runs
AUW19: 105/8CRR: 5.25 
Ella Briscoe27 (17b 4x4)
Tegan Williamson3 (4b)
Kayla Reyneke 4-0-20-1
Ashleigh van Wyk 3-0-17-4

11.57am Right, then. Briscoe's useful 17-ball 27 not out has take Australia past the 100-mark. It is not their best effort, but it is something they will take. The spinners had their say all through with South Africans bowling 13 overs of it. Ashleigh van Wyk was the most successful bowler picking 4 for 17 in three overs. Nini struck off her first ball, while Reyneke picked the key wicket of Hamilton. None of the Australian batters could make a huge impact. But it is their bowling that has helped them so far in the tournament. Can SA chase this down or will the Australian bowling come good again? Join us in a bit

19.6
2
Reyneke to Briscoe, 2 runs

A couple of runs to end the innings as Australia reach 105. Tossed up on middle and on the fuller side. She winds up and gets it past the bowler and down to long-on. Scurries back for a second and makes it

19.5
1
Reyneke to Williamson, 1 run

Tossed up on off, she creams this in the gap between deep midwicket and long-on

19.4
1
Reyneke to Briscoe, 1 run

Flatter on leg stump, she drags it to deep square leg

19.3
1lb
Reyneke to Williamson, 1 leg bye

Flatter on leg stump, she wears it on her pad with the ball going to short fine leg

19.2
1
Reyneke to Briscoe, 1 run

Pushed quicker on off, she hammers this past the bowler's right but only for a run

19.1
2
Reyneke to Briscoe, 2 runs

Length on off stump, she cracks this to the right of long-on for a couple of runs

Captain to bowl the final over. Can Australia get to 110?

end of over 195 runs • 2 wickets
AUW19: 97/8CRR: 5.10 
Tegan Williamson2 (2b)
Ella Briscoe21 (13b 4x4)
Ashleigh van Wyk 3-0-17-4
Kayla Reyneke 3-0-13-1
18.6
2
van Wyk to Williamson, 2 runs

In the air, but falls safe. Dropped short on middle, she pulls, gets a top edge but the ball falls short of deep square leg

18.5
van Wyk to Williamson, no run

Tossed up on off stump, she goes right across looking to shovel this fine. Can only get a thin edge to short third

Williamson is the new batter

18.4
W
van Wyk to L Bassingthwaighte, OUT

And, another. Lily Bassingthwaighte departs. Short of a length ball on middle and leg. She pulls but straight to deep midwicket and that's a fourth wicket for van Wyk

Lily Bassingthwaighte c Lourens b van Wyk 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
18.3
2
van Wyk to L Bassingthwaighte, 2 runs

Oh, that was almost another superb take. Tossed up on off, she clears her front leg and lofts this to long-on. Does not get all of it as Cowling back-tracks takes the catch, but the momentum is taking her over the boundary ropes. She flicks the ball back into the field of play, but can't regain her footing quick enough to catch the ball on the rebound.

18.2
W
van Wyk to Ainsworth, OUT

Spooned straight up and van Wyk has another. Short in length, but that was also quite slow through the air. Ainsworth is way too early into her pull, and can only manage a top-edge with short midwicket taking a simple catch

Chloe Ainsworth c van Voorst b van Wyk 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
18.1
1
van Wyk to Briscoe, 1 run

Lofted up and over but only for a run. Floated outside leg stump as Ainsworth gives herself plenty of room and lofts over the bowler's head

end of over 1811 runs
AUW19: 92/6CRR: 5.11 
Ella Briscoe20 (12b 4x4)
Chloe Ainsworth1 (2b)
Kayla Reyneke 3-0-13-1
Ashleigh van Wyk 2-0-12-2

Bik M'Path: "The umpires are wearing some sort of device on their chest. Anyone enlighten what they are for?" It is a camera, sort of a go-pro.

17.6
1
Reyneke to Briscoe, 1 run

Short again outside off, she flat bats this to long-on

17.5
4
Reyneke to Briscoe, FOUR runs

Fortunate but she will take it. Pushed quicker outside off, she gets a thick outside edge which flies past the keeper for four more

17.4
4
Reyneke to Briscoe, FOUR runs

PUMMELED! Short and on leg stump, Briscoe rocks back and thumps the pull in the gap between deep midwicket and deep square leg

17.3
1
Reyneke to Ainsworth, 1 run

Dragged down, she pulls to deep midwicket for a run

17.2
Reyneke to Ainsworth, no run

Plat and a miss. Was pushed quicker outside off, she looks to flay this through the offside. Mises.

17.1
1
Reyneke to Briscoe, 1 run

Length leg stump, worked past midwicket for a run

Ainsworth is the new batter in

end of over 176 runs • 1 wicket
AUW19: 81/6CRR: 4.76 
Ella Briscoe10 (8b 2x4)
Ashleigh van Wyk 2-0-12-2
Seshnie Naidu 4-0-21-1
16.6
W
van Wyk to Bray, OUT

And a wicket to round up the over. This is excellent stuff from South Africa. Was tossed up on leg stump. Bray gives herself a little bit of room looking to go up and over the bowler's head. Gets it right off the bottom of the bat and straight back at van Wyk who takes a good catch low down

Caoimhe Bray c & b van Wyk 36 (44b 3x4 0x6) SR: 81.81
16.5
van Wyk to Bray, no run

Tossed up on the stumps, defends

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
AUS-WMN U19
05101520020406080100OVERSRUNS
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
TossAustralia Women Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
Netherlands
Nitin Bathi
TV Umpire
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
Reserve Umpire
India
N Janani
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
AUS-WMN U19 Innings
Player NameRB
IY Mckeon
lbw01
G Lyons
run out27
LK Hamilton
lbw1816
C Bray
caught3644
E Larosa
caught723
Hasrat Gill
caught13
E Briscoe
not out2717
CC Ainsworth
caught13
L Bassingthwaighte
caught22
T Williamson
not out34
Extras(lb 6)
Total103(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1944085.724
AUW1943161.377
SLW1942150.550
BAW194224-0.500
SCW194031-4.595
WIW194040-4.153
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1943073.215
ENW1942062.877
NGW194215-0.805
USW1941230.203
NZW194132-0.870
IRW194031-1.873
Full Table