Jemma Botha admitted being nervous heading out to bat with South Africa chasing 106 against Australia for a place in the Women's Under-19 World Cup final, but said talking to head coach Dinesha Devnarain and having Simone Lourens alongside calmed her.

"I think before the game I spoke to the coach because I was really nervous. But nerves are good. It means that we care," Botha said after South Africa's five-wicket win . "And I think if you don't have nerves going into a semi-final, then you're not human. Going out to bat with Simis [Lourens] is always nice. I think we complement each other in many ways. She really helps with a lot of my anxiety and my nerves."

Botha came storming out, smashing five fours and two sixes in her 24-ball 37 to set up a solid foundation for the chase. Riding on her knock, South Africa raced to 50 for 2 in the powerplay which made the task easier for the rest of the batters. Captain Kayla Reyneke shepherded the team towards the finishing line.

There were a few nervy moments at the end but South Africa won rather comfortably with 11 balls to spare.

"Simis going early was... I had a stressful moment there, but then I knew that it wasn't about my stress or Simis' wicket because there are still other batters and it's not about us, it's for the country," Botha said. "And I think the country really needed us to go to the final and they need us to win it. So I'm happy that we can do this for them.

"There was a lot of nerves and anxiety throughout the batting innings, but I'm glad that we [are] in the final."

This will be South Africa's maiden appearance at the Women's Under-19 World Cup final. They failed to make it to the semi-final in 2023 on run-rate but this time they have had an undefeated run in the tournament.

"I think the 2023 group feels it the most because missing out due to net run rate is not the best thing," Botha said. "And a lot of the management really deserve it because they put in so much hard work and so many hard hours.

"I think us coming off and doing what they say is our way of thanking them for all that they do for us. Yeah, I think [the] 2023 group is really happy. I know some of the girls back home are watching us.