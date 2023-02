Women's Premier League to begin on March 4

The WPL has already made headlines for becoming the most lucrative tournament in women's cricket based on the money earned by the BCCI from the sale of media rights and the franchise ownership rights. On January 16, the BCCI announced it had sold the WPL media rights to Viacom for INR 951 crore (USD 116.7 million approx.) for the period - 2023 to 2027; and on January 25 it sold the five franchises for a total of INR 4669.99 crore (USD 572.78 million approx).