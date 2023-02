WPL auction: 409 players to go under the hammer

On January 25, the BCCI had unveiled the owners of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Adani Group and Capri global as the five successful bidders for teams in the WPL . While MI, DC and RCB bought teams based in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru respectively, the Adani Group picked up Ahmedabad, and Capri Global got Lucknow. The sale of the five franchises earned the BCCI INR 4669.99 crore (USD 572.78 million approx).