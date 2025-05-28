Brook starts out with precious little wins for England

During last year's men's Hundred, Harry Brook received a light-hearted but necessary reprimand from Sky Sports commentator Mel Jones.

Brook, in his first season as captain of Northern Superchargers - his first leadership role in professional cricket - had made a habit of forgetting team news. On one occasion, Jones offered some polite advice: "Come on Harry, you need to get better at this - you're going to do a lot more of them!"

On Wednesday in Birmingham, in Brook's first pre-match press conference as white-ball captain, he flexed his improvement, running through the XI for Thursday's series opener against West Indies. Barring a momentary hesitation when moving from the middle order into the tail - "Bethell six… Jacks seven… ermmm… Overton eight" - a full team, in order, was read off the dome.

Granted, this is the least you'd expect from an England captain in a sport so beholden to detail. But the bar is on the floor as far as English white-ball cricket goes. Every win, no matter how menial, should be savoured.

Even more so on the field. Three poor global outings, an ODI record of 13 lost out of the last 17 - seven of them in a row - and the loose threat of not qualifying for the 2027 ODI World Cup mean the issues of the last era hang over this group. The first job of any new leadership team is to fix previous mistakes.

And yet, arguably the biggest part of the last regime remains integral to this revamp. Jos Buttler 's part in the solutions to the problems he failed to avoid has him back in his most comfortable position behind the stumps. He has not kept in ODIs since 2023's tour of West Indies, though he did marshal from that position during last summer's T20 World Cup.

"I think Jos is the best white-ball batter in the world," crowed Brook. Whether that remains true, the fact is his numbers bear out that he is a better player with the gloves and without the captaincy, in every metric . His work with Gujarat Titans - "he's been banging it in the IPL," - is further testament to this particular combination of keeping without wider responsibility.

Buttler was not at Edgbaston on Wednesday, another perk of being unburden by captaincy meaning he can lean on the fact sessions are optional. Having trained on Tuesday, Buttler opted for an extra night at home having only just arrived back from India at the start of the week.

Both Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks got back to the UK in the last 48 hours, which is far from ideal but with them comes the variation in the slow-bowling department which was absent during the Champions Trophy and high on the wish list when Brook had his initial conversations with managing director Rob Key. Bethell's return comes after injury, and as such is as you were. But Jacks' - high-class and under-utilised - is a nod to doing things differently.

Jamie Smith as an opener that straddles both camps, as a newer take on an old thought. An inkling head coach Brendon McCullum had during the Champions Trophy - where Smith averaged 8 at No.3 - that moving further up the order might suit him better. Pushing Smith towards the danger which, in this case, seems to be the new ball.

"He [McCullum] actually said it in Pakistan to me, and a few lads… he just had this burning desire (sic) that Smudge could be an amazing opening batter in one-day cricket. So, we're giving it a crack and see how he goes, hopefully he does well."

The travails at first drop against the white ball highlight the punt being taken. Smith's professional opening experience amounts to 22 T20 and three first-class innings. Set against his success down at No.7 in Test cricket, and the fact a swap with Jacks, who is actually an opener, puts players in more familiar roles - it seems a peculiar move. But, crucially, a positive one in the minds of a captain, coach and management set-up who cannot quite fathom why a bunch of undoubtedly talented players have been in such a funk.

The group will be challenged early on under Brook, as is his wont, and the loose promise to England's new skipper at this juncture he will be afforded his full wares for each series. And while that is clearly at odds with the lay of the land, notably limited overs tours of New Zealand and Sri Lanka that sandwich the Ashes, patient improvement is the name of the game. Returning to those glory days set in motion by Eoin Morgan will take time.

Nevertheless, West Indies arrive respectfully wary of their hosts for that recent history. Shai Hope had no problem lauding England as trend-buckers while also reiterating they are not here simply to be a character in someone else's story. Indeed, they have their own redemption having missed 2023s ODI World Cup altogether. Now ninth in the ICC rankings, three points behind England, automatic passage to 2027's edition is far from guaranteed.

"As a opposition coming in to play against them, you certainly want to showcase your best skills because they kind of set the benchmark of one-day cricket," Hope said.