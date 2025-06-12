Cummins eighth Australian to 300 Test wickets

It meant that, for the first time in Test history, there was a bowling attack with three players holding 300 or more wickets playing together - Cummins joining Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in this current group. Josh Hazlewood sits on 280.

"It's great, and I've got some family here which is nice," Cummins told the host broadcast at the innings break. "They were batting pretty well so happy we've got a decent lead this first innings.

"It's way more than I could have asked for. For any fast bowler 300 is a big number, means you've battled a few injuries and niggles, got through it and played well in different conditions."

Cummins, who had removed Wiaan Mulder on the first evening, claimed all five wickets to fall to a bowler on the second day with the other being the run out of Keshav Maharaj. He broke South Africa's fight back in the morning session when Temba Bavuma drove to cover then after lunch was magnificent in a spell that finished 4.1-4-4.

"When the ball got a bit softer didn't feel like there was too much in it but still feels the odd ball us nipping a little bit," Cummins said.

There was the lbw to remove Kyle Verreynne, after the pair clattered themselves mid-pitch, a leading edge gathered off Marco Jansen, the outside edge found of David Bedingham then, finally, Kagiso Rabada brilliant caught at deep square leg to bring up the 300th.