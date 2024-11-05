Zafar Gohar joins Middlesex as locally qualified player

Zafar Gohar , the former Pakistan spinner, has joined Middlesex on a two-year contract after qualifying as a local player.

Gohar spent four seasons with Gloucestershire as an overseas signing, but has now received British citizenship. He last played for Pakistan in 2021, when he won his sole Test cap in Christchurch. He was also capped in an ODI against England in 2015.

"Zafar is a player that we have admired for some time now and have been keeping a watchful eye on," Middlesex's managing director of cricket, Alan Coleman, said. "We are delighted to have secured his services as a local cricketer for the next two seasons.

"In Championship cricket we have identified the need to increase our wicket-taking threat in all conditions and adding an international quality spinner to our line-up will strengthen us and add a greater threat on all types of surfaces.

"Adding a senior bowler to our white-ball teams will also help the side in those situations where we've lacked some experience in the shorter formats in recent years.

"The addition of someone like Zafar to our squad adds not only quality, but also invaluable experience, and our young spinners will benefit enormously from having him in the playing group. We are excited to see what Zafar can do for Middlesex and are delighted to have him on board."

Gohar claimed 118 wickets at 31.71 in first-class cricket for Gloucestershire, as well as 17 List A and nine T20 wickets, while also contributing handy runs down the order. He was only involved in six County Championship fixtures in 2024, however.

Gohar said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Middlesex and making Lord's my home ground for the next two years. It's a club steeped in history and to be a part of this next chapter is hugely exciting.