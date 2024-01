Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

He was originally appointed head of the IMC in July last year, and the mandate of the ten-member body was to finalise the Board of Governors (BoG) and conduct elections for the post of board chairman within four months. However, when that goal could not be achieved within the timeframe, the committee was given another three months to do so. Ashraf's tenure has had its share of controversy, with a member of the committee accusing him of "flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions"