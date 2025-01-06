Stats - Rashid Khan among most prolific wicket-takers after six Tests
The spin-bowling allrounder also produced the best figures in an innings for Afghanistan, while debutant Ismat Alam joined an elite list of debutant centurions from No. 8
4 Number of wins for Afghanistan, the second most by any team after playing 11 Tests. Australia are the top with six wins in their first 11.
1 Afghanistan registered a Test series victory outside Asia in their very first tour, becoming the only Asian side to win their first series outside Asia. Pakistan and Sri Lanka took nine series to register their first win.
11 Wickets taken by Rashid Khan in the test match, making him the first player since Dale Steyn in 2007 to take consecutive ten-fors (11-275 vs Zimbabwe, 2021, 11-160 vs Zimbabwe, 2025).
7 for 66 Rashid's second-innings haul was the best figures by an Afghanistan bowler in Tests, bettering his own record of 7 for 137 against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi, 2021.
2 Number of times Rashid has scored 20 runs in both innings and taken a ten-for in a Test match, becoming the only player to do so twice. It has happened only ten times in Tests.
11 Ismat Alam becomes the eleventh player - and the first since 2017 - to score a hundred on debut while batting at No. 8 or lower.
2 (tied) Rashid Khan is second (along with Vernon Philander of South Africa) on the list of most wickets taken after six Test appearances with 45 scalps. No. 1 on the list is the late 19th-century Australia seamer Charlie Turner at 50 wickets.
294 The runs added for the last five wickets by Afghanistan is the fifth-most by an Asian team in the 2nd innings of a Test match.
6 for 95 Blessing Muzarabani's third-innings haul makes him only the third Zimbabwe pacer to take a six-for in a Test innings, and the first since 2005.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo