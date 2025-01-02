Matches (29)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd Test at Bulawayo,ZIM vs AFG, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Bulawayo, January 02 - 06, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
D
L
L
D
Afghanistan
L
L
L
A
D
Match centre Ground time: 04:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM4 M • 528 Runs • 105.6 Avg • 64.39 SR
ZIM5 M • 412 Runs • 45.78 Avg • 57.06 SR
AFG10 M • 812 Runs • 42.74 Avg • 54.82 SR
9 M • 731 Runs • 60.92 Avg • 47.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 25 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 51.4 SR
ZIM5 M • 9 Wkts • 3.65 Econ • 86.66 SR
AFG5 M • 34 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 45.11 SR
AFG6 M • 15 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 60 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2574
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5,6 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
