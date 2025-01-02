Matches (29)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd Test at Bulawayo,ZIM vs AFG, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Bulawayo, January 02 - 06, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SC Williams
4 M • 528 Runs • 105.6 Avg • 64.39 SR
CR Ervine
5 M • 412 Runs • 45.78 Avg • 57.06 SR
Rahmat Shah
10 M • 812 Runs • 42.74 Avg • 54.82 SR
Hashmatullah Shahidi
9 M • 731 Runs • 60.92 Avg • 47.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
7 M • 25 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 51.4 SR
R Ngarava
5 M • 9 Wkts • 3.65 Econ • 86.66 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 34 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 45.11 SR
Zahir Khan
6 M • 15 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 60 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
Craig Ervine (c)
Middle order Batter
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Takudzwa Chataira 
-
Ben Curran 
Top order Batter
Joylord Gumbie 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Trevor Gwandu 
Bowler
Takudzwanashe Kaitano 
Opening Batter
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Nyasha Mayavo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Newman Nyamhuri 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Sean Williams 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2574
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days2,3,4,5,6 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News

Ervine urges Zimbabwe to improve their fielding: 'The outcome could've been different had we taken our chances'

Despite scoring 586, Zimbabwe dropped double-centurions Rahmat and Shahidi multiple times to concede a lead

Zimbabwe secure draw in high-scoring Test on rain-hit day

Williams and Ervine ended the prospects of an Afghanisttan win by batting solidly after a rain break

Stats - Zimbabwe (586), Afghanistan (699) reach record highs in Bulawayo run-fest

Afghanistan needed just 10 Tests to post their maiden 600-plus total, as they broke a host of records against Zimbabwe

Shahidi 179* keeps Afghanistan strong on rain-curtailed day

Only 31 overs were possible in which Nyamhuri picked up his maiden Test wicket

Rahmat, Shahidi bat through the day in record show

Rahmat became Afghanistan's highest run-scorer in Tests with an unbeaten 231 while Shahidi struck his second Test ton

