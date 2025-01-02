Matches (4)
BBL 2024 (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
NZ vs SL (1)
Live
2nd Test, Bulawayo, January 02 - 06, 2025, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(16.2 ov) 51/2
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Day 1 - Session 2: Zimbabwe chose to field.

Current RR: 3.12
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 38.4
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 42/2 (4.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Bet
Report

Zimbabwe make two changes and bowl first in second Test vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan, meanwhile, made five changes, which included debuts for Fareed Ahmad, Riaz Hassan and Ismat Alam

Ashish Pant
02-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Rashid Khan bowls as Sean Williams looks on, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Abu Dhabi, 3rd day, March 12, 2021

Rashid Khan was one of five incoming players into Afghanistan's XI  •  Abu Dhabi Cricket

Toss Zimbabwe chose to bowl vs Afghanistan
After persistent rain and then a wet outfield delayed the toss by close to four hours, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine had no hesitation in electing to bowl in the second Test against Afghanistan on what looked like a spicy surface in Bulawayo.
Ervine confirmed two changes in the playing XI from the opening Test, with legspinner Brandon Mavuta and fast bowler Trevor Gwandu making way for Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava.
"Overhead conditions suit the bowling. The wicket has been under covers for a fair amount of time, and we would like to use the conditions," Ervine said at the toss. "We are hoping there is some moisture and some green grass, and we can make use of the conditions."
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi also suggested he wanted to bowl first, admitting that the pitch "looks a little spicy." He also mentioned that the visitors have made five changes to their playing XI from the first Test.
Out went Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zaran and Zahir Khan, with Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Riaz Hassan and Ismat Alam coming into the side. That included debuts for Fareed, Riaz and Alam.
With plenty of rain in the lead-up to the Test, and the surface being under covers, there could be some early help for the fast bowlers.
The opening Test saw record highs, with both Afghanistan and Zimbabwe getting to their highest score in Tests. There were six centurions across both teams, including two double-centurions, as the match ended in a draw.
Zimbabwe: 1 Joylord Gumbie (wk), 2 Ben Curran, 3 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Dion Myers, 6 Craig Ervine (capt), 7 Brian Bennett, 8 Sikandar Raza, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Richard Ngarava
Afghanistan: 1 Abdul Malik, 2 Rahmat Shah, 3 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 4 Afsar Zazai(wk), 5 Rashid Khan, 6 Shahidullah Kamal, 7 Zia-ur-Rehman, 8 Fareed Ahmad, 9 Yamin Ahmadzai, 10 Riaz Hassan, 11 Ismat Alam
AfghanistanZimbabweZimbabwe vs AfghanistanAfghanistan tour of Zimbabwe

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
Player NameRB
Abdul Malik
caught1736
Riaz Hassan
run out1231
Rahmat Shah
not out1317
Hashmatullah Shahidi
not out814
Extras(w 1)
Total51(2 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>