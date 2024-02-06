Zimbabwe to host India for five T20Is after T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe will host India for a five-match T20I series in July, a week after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. All five games will be played in Harare, from July 6 to 14. Four of the five T20Is will be day games, starting at 1pm local time. The third T20I, the only night match, will begin at 6pm.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year," Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said in a press release. "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game."

India last toured Zimbabwe for three ODIs in August 2022, when they won 3-0. Since then, the two sides have met only once across formats, at the T20 World Cup in Australia later that year.

Overall, the two teams have played eight T20Is each other , with India winning six of them.

Zimbabwe could not qualify for this year's T20 World Cup even though as many as 20 teams will participate for the first time in the tournament. Before that, they had failed to make the cut for the 2023 ODI World Cup as well.

