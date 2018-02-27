Injured Goswami out of Australia ODI series

Sukanya Parida, the 24-year old seam-bowling allrounder who last played for India in November 2016, has found her way back into the ODI side to face Australia from March 12. However, India will miss fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who suffered a heel injury soon after becoming the first to take 200 wickets in women's ODIs. She is expected to be out for six weeks* and is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India squad Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma In: Sukanya Parida Out: Jhulan Goswami

A 15-member squad named on Tuesday featured many players who had played key roles in beating South Africa 2-1 away from home. Jemimah Rodrigues retained her place in the ODI squad though she remains uncapped in the format. However, the 17-year old Mumbai batsman had played a starring role in the T20Is, as India capped off their visit of South Africa with a 54-run victory on Satuday. Out of the 16 selected for that tour, only wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia lost her place.

Parida has only played one game for India, when she opened the bowling against West Indies in Vijayawada and helped them successfully defend a total of 199 with figures of 5-1-14-0.

The three ODIs against Australia are part of the ICC Women's Championship and will take place in Vadodara on March 12, 15 and 18. India are placed second on the points table, with two wins in three games, the same as Australia, who are fourth based on net run-rate.