McClenaghan replaces injured Behrendorff in Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians have picked New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan once again in their squad, as a like-for-like replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff. The Australia quick is suffering from a back problem and will miss the entire IPL season.
Mumbai had bought Behrendorff in the auction for INR 1.5 crore (USD 234,000 approx.) while McClenaghan went unsold. McClenaghan has now been picked at his base price of INR 1 crore (USD 156,000) and had represented Mumbai in the last three seasons too, in which they won the title twice, playing at least 12 matches in each of those three seasons.
He has been Mumbai's highest wicket-taker since he started playing the IPL in 2015, with a total tally of 54 wickets from 40 innings with an economy rate of 8.61. His 18 wickets in the 2015 season made him the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, his tally of 17 in 2016 placed him joint fifth and another 19 wickets last season took him to fourth place on the wicket-takers' list.
More recently, McClenaghan played the BBL for the Sydney Thunder and the Pakistan Super League for Lahore Qalandars. He picked 11 wickets in the BBL with an economy rate of 9.17 but managed only two wickets from four matches in the PSL.
In August last year, he had opted out of New Zealand Cricket contracts to pursue a future in overseas T20 leagues.