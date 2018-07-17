Parvinder Awana retires from all forms of cricket

Parvinder Awana, the India international, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game with immediate effect. The pacer represented Delhi for nine years and played two T20Is against England in 2012, but failed to pick up any international wicket.

Awana shared the news of his retirement on Twitter, thanking his teammates, coaches and the support staff over the years.

"Representing India and DDCA has been a matter of great pride for me," Awana said. "I feel that it's the right time to pass the baton to the younger guys. I thank to all DDCA selectors and senior players for providing me the platform to show my skills."

Awana, who will be turning 32 later this month, made his first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. Although he picked up just one wicket in his debut match, he took a hat-trick against Maharashtra in his next game. In all, he played 62 first-class matches, claiming 191 wickets at 29.23, including ten five-wicket and one ten-wicket haul.

His last appearance at the senior level remains the Ranji Trophy game against Jharkhand in 2016.

Awana represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL for three years during 2012-2014. Playing for the franchise in the now-defunct Champions League T20, he picked up a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings in 2014. He also played in 44 List-A games and 61 T20s, collecting 63 and 77 wickets respectively.