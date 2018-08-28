Sri Lanka women to host India for three ODIs and five T20Is

The Sri Lanka women's team is set to host India for three ODIs and five T20Is in September.

The Indian team are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on September 7, with the first two ODIs set to take place in Galle on the September 11 and 13. The teams will then travel to Katunayake for the final ODI and the first T20I, on September 16 and 19 respectively. The next three T20Is will be played in Colombo at the Colts Cricket Club grounds, before the action returns to Katunayake for the final match on September 25.

The ODI leg of the tour will count towards the Women's Championship, which will determine the three automatic qualifiers - apart from the hosts New Zealand - for the Women's World Cup 2021.

India, who are currently two places above eighth-placed Sri Lanka on the Women's Championship points table, come into the tour on the back of a 2-1 win against England in the ODIs at home, while Sri Lanka have lost their last two 50-over series 3-0 - away to West Indies and at home to Pakistan.

There is no question that India begin as favourites, having lost just one of 26 ODIs against Sri Lanka. The home side fair only marginally better in the shortest format against this opposition, with three wins in 12 T20Is. Last time the two sides met in a bilateral series was in 2016 in India, when Sri Lanka were whitewashed 3-0 in both the ODI as well as T20I series.