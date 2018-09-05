Mick Jagger pledges charity donations for stand-out performances in Oval Test

Mick Jagger has pledged to donate £20,000 to Chance to Shine each time a player from either side scores a century or claims a five-wicket haul in the final Test of the summer at The Oval.

He will also donate £10,000 for every half-century or three-wicket haul.

Jagger, the Rolling Stones singer, has a long association with cricket. The son of a PE teacher and cricket lover, he has been a regular face at matches all around the world, including appearances during World Cups and Ashes tours, to Ireland's maiden Test match against Pakistan at Malahide in May.

"I follow England - the game in general, in fact - from wherever I am in the world and thought this would be a fun way to make some money for Chance to Shine," Jagger said. "It's been an exciting series that has got people talking cricket so let's reflect that; with every inspiring performance comes a new fan and the younger those fans are, the better it is for cricket's future.

"No pressure on either Joe Root's guys or Virat Kohli's - though the bigger they go at the Oval the better!"

Jagger was also a significant investor in the early years of CricInfo (as it was then known). In 1997, while on tour with the Rolling Stones in the USA, he teamed up with the website through a brand-new company, Jagged Internetworks, to ensure he could keep tabs on England's progress in the Akai Singer Champions Trophy in the UAE, a tournament that England eventually won under the captaincy of Adam Hollioake.

Chance to Shine, the charity committed to taking cricket back into state school and other communities, is encouraging cricket-loving fans to follow Sir Mick's lead and give £20 for a century or five-wicket haul and £10 for a 50 or three wickets. All donations will be matched pound for pound by England & Wales Cricket Board until 30 September. Donations can be made at chancetoshine.org/donate

Since 2005, Chance to Shine has given over four million children the chance to play cricket.