Live
Updated 1 hr ago • Published Today
Live blog - PSL Player Draft 2024
By Rvel Zahid
Overview
- The player draft ahead of the 2024 PSL is on today at the Bob Woolmer Indoor School at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, from 4pm Pakistan time
- As many as 485 overseas players have signed up for the draft. Follow who's snapping up whom and for how much with ESPNcricinfo's live blog
Mohammad Nawaz has been picked by Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings pick Mohammad Nawaz as their last Platinum round pick and that also concludes the round. Nawaz was one of the key members of Quetta Gladiators, and it may not have been an easy decision to let him go
�12
�10
�2
�17
Karachi Kings have gone for Daniel Sams
Karachi Kings have got hold of Daniel Sams for PSL 2024. Do you expect him to be a standout performer in the next edition? He can certainly a lot
of balance to Karachi Kings.
�17
�7
�2
�6
Islamabad United use wild card to add Jordan Cox in their squad
England wicketkeeper batter Jordan Cox goes to Islamabad United. He was sensational in the T20 Blast back in 2021. He can bat anywhere in the top six and is a dynamic player says Mike Hesson.
�11
�15
�5
�11
Lahore Qalandars select Fakhar Zaman to complete Platinum Round 1
No surprises there; Qalandars have picked their stalwart Fakhar Zaman. He was blazing all guns in the ODI World Cup and roared back into form in some style. Fakhar Zaman ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the PSL, amassing 2368 runs from 76 innings
�35
�48
�26
�7
Quetta go for left-arm pace Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir is now a Gladiator. He bowled well this year in CPL and let's see if a change in franchise brings a change in fortunes for him and Gladiators
�39
�33
�12
�27
Peshawar Zalmi choose Noor Ahmad
Zalmi have acquired the services of a dextrous spinner Noor Ahmad who was on top of his game in the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India. Mohammad Akram says there is a dearth of quality spinners so he was keen on having him in the squad
�29
�33
�14
�12
Gladiators scoop up Sherfane Rutherford in their line-up
Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar announces that they have picked Sherfane Rutherford for the upcoming season. He was with Peshawar in the last season.
�33
�16
�12
�13
Karachi Kings pick Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard has been added to the Karachi Kings squad. A renowned power-hitter who can change the complexion of the game in a few overs
�34
�31
�13
�26
Multan Sultans draft David Willey as their platinum pick
We're finally up and running! David Willey goes to Multan Sultans. Would he make an impact in the upcoming season? It'll be exciting to see how he fares in PSL 9
�27
�21
�14
�11
More rules
So, there needs to be one foreign player and one local player in the Platinum and Diamond categories. Teams have to pick 3 foreign players in the first 9 picks. 1 wild card and 1 right to match will be allowed per team
�15
�17
�7
�4
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf is up on stage
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf is presenting souvenirs to the members of the PSL management and franchise owners. Finally, they appear serious about getting things underway, but fingers crossed
�4
�5
�2
�11
Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah are in the house
Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have arrived at the venue. They are sparkling in those shades. It's good to see Naseem Shah smiling after overcoming a gruelling shoulder injury
�6
�12
�8
�3
Mike Hesson targets title win in his first stint with Islamabad
"The target will be to win the competition; obviously, today is a big part of it. The trade window is very important to us to get that balance so that we can get a squad that we think can compete in PSL. We are no different than anybody else in terms of our targets and what our aims are as a team," said Mike Hesson
�14
�7
�5
�3
Are you ready for round 1?
As an ardent cricket fan, it's truly a delight to watch PSL in Pakistan. There's always a buzz in the air and a festive vibe throughout the entire country during PSL. Grab your coffee on a cold evening in Lahore and see how the squads shape up, as we are not far away from the first Platinum round. Pre-draft press conferences have wrapped up and the team owners and coaches are taking their seats now
�32
�22
�14
�1
Some big names have registered for PSL draft
A whooping 485 international players have registered for the draft including the likes of Dawid Malan, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, David Willey, Tom Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Kieron Pollard and Brandon King.
46 players have registered themselves in the Platinum category while 76 players are up for grabs in the Diamond category.
�8
�12
�6
�2
Phil Simmons takes Karachi Kings head coach baton from Johan Botha
In another shake-up of the coaching staff at Karachi Kings, former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons has replaced Johan Botha. Phil Simmons had a long coaching run with West Indies and is at present the head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC). Last year, Kings finished fifth at the table and their campaign went haywire. There are plenty of areas that Phil Simmons would be keen to address including the underwhelming bowling performance and the team's lack of a finishing touch.
"Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming," Simmons said.
�8
�7
�5
�1
Shane Watson to coach Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators have inked a deal with Australia allrounder Shane Watson, who had been Gladiators' stalwart in previous editions, as their new head coach. He will be replacing Moin Khan who coached the side for eight years and will be now serving as team director in the upcoming edition. Watson retired from all formats of cricket in 2020 and then joined IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as their assistant coach in 2022. He amassed 1462 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 145.32 and took 48 wickets while maintaining an economy of 7.65.
�5
�8
�6
�2
Islamabad United appointed Mike Hesson as their new coach
Perhaps the most notable change in the coaching staff occurred in Islamabad United's camp. They have named erstwhile New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore director Mike Hesson as their head coach for PSL 2024.
United were a formidable team in the early years of PSL and won two of the first three titles under the tutelage of late Dean Jones. Subsequently, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, and more recently, Azhar Mahmood, assumed coaching roles, but none of them succeeded in inspiring and guiding the team to its third title victory.
United heaped praise on Hesson's "exceptional track record in international cricket and a reputation for strategic leadership", and added that he would bring "unparalleled excellence and experience" to the team.
"Mike is very strategic and analytical on his approach, has proven skills of creating new and modern ways of playing - something his NZ stint demonstrates - and is a great people-manager," United owner Ali Naqvi told ESPNcricinfo. "These are all the attributes ISLU has focussed on as a team from season one. In some ways he is a perfect fit. This is a big endorsement on the brand and quality of cricket played at PSL and how United is viewed by global cricket professionals."
�6
�6
�4
�1
Naseem Shah moved from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United
In one of the most high-profile trades of the PSL, Naseem Shah ended his long association with Quetta Gladiators and moved to Islamabad United in exchange for Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr. The highly sought after fast bowler is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and it remains to be seen if he will be fit at the start of the tournament. The 20-year-old pacer is in the final stage of his rehabilitation at NCA after he underwent surgery about two months ago in the United Kingdom.
Islamabad appears to have enough depth in their bowling arsenal to cover for him, even if he is unavailable early in the tournament. There were many takers for Naseem Shah, but after plenty of negotiation, Islamabad United secured the ace pacer for their squad
�5
�6
�5
�4
Peshawar Zalmi Retentions
Leading run-scorer in PSL Babar Azam, who recently stepped down as Pakistan captain in all formats, is retained by Peshawar Zalmi in Platinum alongside West Indies power-hitter Rovman Powell. Mohammad Haris was retained in the Gold category and named the Brand Ambassador. Peshawar look top-heavy with Babar Azam and man-in-form Saim Ayub at the top.
Kohler-Cadmore has been a run-machine across all formats in his first season with Somerset this year and averaged 34.92 with a strike rate of 160.32. Rovman Powell played a few blistering knocks earlier this year in the Carribean Premier League (CPL) for Barbados Royals; it’s hard to stop him once he gets going and the swashbuckling batter often provides impetus towards the end of an innings. Not to mention, Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah will add more versatility to an already imposing batting line-up
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam and Rovman Powell (both Platinum), Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Diamond), Mohammad Haris (Brand Ambassador) and Aamir Jamal (both Gold), Khurram Shahzad (Silver), Haseebullah (Emerging)
�6
�7
�5
�3
Quetta Gladiators Retentions
Quetta Gladiators retained their middle-order rock Rilee Rossouw in Platinum and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in Diamond. Speedster Mohammad Wasim Jnr and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed were retained in Diamond and Gold, respectively, after a successful trade. A familiar face in Twenty20 leagues Jason Roy, who holds the elusive record of scoring the highest individual score in PSL history, was also retained in Diamond. Sarfaraz Ahmed, the team's Brand Ambassador, was retained in the Gold category.
Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy and Wanindu Hasaranga (all Diamond), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold), Will Smeed (Silver).
�4
�3
�4
�4
Karachi Kings Retentions
Karachi Kings retained Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik in Gold. Shan Masood was traded for Faisal Akram before the trade window closed and was also named the Brand Ambassador of the team while seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik was appointed as the team Mentor. Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza, who is currently with the Pakistan Test team in Australia, was retained in Silver after a successful relegation request
Karachi Kings: James Vince and Hasan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor) and Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza (relegation request approved) and Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Muhammad Irfan Khan (Emerging)
�5
�5
�6
�4
Multan Sultans Retentions
Multan Sultans retained their captain and a vital cog in their side, Mohammad Rizwan in the Platinum category. The other Platinum player is basher of the ball Iftikhar Ahmed who was added through a trade with Quetta Gladiators. The tearaway quick Ihsanullah, who ruffled many batters with his searing pace and bounce last season, won the PSL 2023 Player of the Tournament and has been named the Brand Ambassador for the upcoming season after being retained in the Silver category. Dextrous left-arm spinner Faisal Akram has been retained in Emerging through a successful trade with Karachi Kings.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah and Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging)
�4
�9
�3
�3
Let the PSL 2024 draft begin!
It’s that time of the year again! Hello and Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's live blog for the draft ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is tentatively scheduled from February 8 to March 24 2024. The draft is being held at the Bob Woolmer Indoor Cricket School, NCA Lahore. The usual drill will begin in about an hour. We'll walk you through each draft pick.
Teams can pick up to three each from the Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories, five from Silver, two from Emerging and two from Supplementary, forming a squad of 18.
Ahead of the draft during the trade and retention window, each team could keep eight players.
As per the convention, each of the six teams will be allowed to use the Right to Match (RTM) Card once which will allow them to recruit back a player. The team using the card will be paying the RTM price to the other team
�33
�56
�22
�16
Islamabad United Retentions
Islamabad United, who won the title in 2016 and 2018, retained their mainstay Shadab Khan and roped in Naseem Shah through a trade in the Platinum category. Imad Wasim, who has left Karachi Kings, will feature for Islamabad United in the Diamond category and he has also been appointed as the team's Mentor. Faheem Ashraf in Gold-category was named the Brand Ambassador and Rumman Raees was retained in Silver after a relegation request.
Rumman Raees has served as a bowling consultant for Islamabad United before and has been part of their core group. Looks like Islamabad will once again try to assemble a squad that has big hitters as their overseas signings and they already have plenty of firepower in their batting with Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan and Imad Wasim in their ranks. Asif Ali wasn't retained, but his recent performance in the Abu Dhabi T10 League might just prompt United’s think tank to consider bringing him back into their lineup. Asif Ali represented New York Strikers and slammed an unbeaten 48-run knock that helped them beat Deccan Gladiators in the final
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (both Platinum), Imad Wasim (Mentor) and Azam Khan (both Diamond), Faheem Ashraf (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales and Colin Munro (all Gold), Rumman Raees (relegation request in Silver approved).
�2
�3
�3
�2
Let’s turn our attention towards player retentions
All teams have completed their trades and player retentions ahead of the PSL Player Draft 2024.
Each team was allowed a maximum of eight retentions and apart from Multan Sultans, every team utilized their full quota. Multan Sultans retained seven players.
Fakhar Zaman and Lahore Qalandars are an inseparable duo
Just like last season, Lahore Qalandars are expected to draft Fakhar Zaman, but this time around they don't have the first pick. They are likely to use their right-to-match card to keep their most coveted asset in their side. Fakhar Zaman ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in PSL; he has amassed 2368 runs in 76 matches.
Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, retained their captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, in the Platinum category. In the Diamond category, Haris Rauf assumed the role of the team's brand ambassador. Zimbabwe’s top-flight all-rounder Sikandar Raza, was retained in the Gold category, while Rashid Khan, was retained in Silver, despite potential tournament absence due to injury. Top-order batter Mirza Tahir Baig was successfully retained in Silver after a relegation request.
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador) and David Wiese (both Diamond), Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique and Zaman Khan (all Gold), Mirza Tahir Baig (relegation request approved) and Rashid Khan (both Silver).
�5
�6
�3
�2
Phil Simmons is ready for the draft
The newly appointed Karachi Kings coach, Phil Simmons, has touched down in Lahore for the PSL 9 draft
�5
�4
�4
�4
PSL - a launching pad for young budding cricketers
There have been quite a few cricketers who might have been lost in the labyrinth—that is Pakistan domestic cricket—had they not been scouted by PSL franchises and groomed. PSL has gained a reputation for being a highly competitive league where overseas players are challenged by domestic talent, particularly from pacers. The league has provided a platform for emerging young cricketers to hone their skills, serving as a launching pad for their careers by offering them invaluable exposure and opportunities to strut their stuff. It opens up more opportunities for them in the world of T20 leagues. Now let's see which franchise manages to build the strongest team that covers all their bases
�4
�7
�4
�2
PSL draft pick order
Let's first take a look at the pick order so you won't be caught by surprise, and then we can move on to other matters. Multan Sultans will make the first pick in the Platinum category
�7
�9
�5
�3