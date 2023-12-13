Live blog - PSL Player Draft 2024

There have been quite a few cricketers who might have been lost in the labyrinth—that is Pakistan domestic cricket—had they not been scouted by PSL franchises and groomed. PSL has gained a reputation for being a highly competitive league where overseas players are challenged by domestic talent, particularly from pacers. The league has provided a platform for emerging young cricketers to hone their skills, serving as a launching pad for their careers by offering them invaluable exposure and opportunities to strut their stuff. It opens up more opportunities for them in the world of T20 leagues. Now let's see which franchise manages to build the strongest team that covers all their bases