          03/11Result
          1st T20I (N), Bangladesh tour of India at Delhi, Nov 3 2019
          Bangladesh won by 7 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
          Player of the Match
          Mushfiqur Rahim
          Mushfiqur RahimBangladesh
          Mushfiqur Rahim's fifty seals Bangladesh's first T20I win over India

          Mushfiqur Rahim completes Shikhar Dhawan's run out BCCI
          2:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Mohammad Isam

          Bangladesh 154 for 3 (Mushfiqur 60*) beat India 148 for 6 (Dhawan 41, Aminul 2-22) seven wickets

          Mushfiqur Rahim's perfectly paced, unbeaten 60 took Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over India, their first against these opponents in nine attempts. Mushfiqur's late charge against Khaleel Ahmed completely changed the game in Delhi, so much so that the end was almost a formality. The 1-0 win would also be a massive boost to a cricket team that has been reeling after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for a year last week, not to mention the rift created by the players' strike against the BCB.

          Mushfiqur brings it back

          Mushfiqur employed the pull shot, a scoop and two scythes through point to reduce Bangladesh's chase from 20 off 10 balls to a mere four runs in the last over. Khaleel was the bowler bearing the brunt of Mushfiqur's calculated hits, which came quite late, given how set he was at the crease up until that point. But in the end, it was a masterstroke to hold back his shots till that point, as Bangladesh savoured their big moment.

          The final touches

          The debutant Shivam Dube was handed the ball in the last over, his medium pace a strange choice given the history between these two sides and last-over finishes. Dube was ineffective, as Mahmudullah ran hard to complete two runs off the second ball, before getting a wide and then hammering one over wide long-on for six.

          Bangladesh 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st8Liton DasMohammad Naim
          2nd46Soumya SarkarMohammad Naim
          3rd60Mushfiqur RahimSoumya Sarkar
          4th40MahmudullahMushfiqur Rahim

