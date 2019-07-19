        <
          19/07Result
          4th unofficial ODI, India A tour of West Indies at Coolidge, Jul 19 2019
          W. Indies A won by 5 runs
          Player of the Match
          Roston ChaseWest Indies A
          West Indies A overcome Axar scare to sneak narrow win

          Roston Chase cuts one away AFP
          Jul 19, 2019
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          West Indies A 298 for 9 (Chase 84, Thomas 70, Khaleel 4-67, Avesh 3-62) beat India A (Axar 81*, Washington 45, Powell 2-47) by five runs

          After losing the first three games and conceding the series to India A, West Indies A pulled one back, overcoming a late assault from Axar Patel to edge the visitors in the fourth one-dayer in Coolidge.

          India A were 160 for 6 in pursuit of 299, when Axar joined fellow fingerspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar. After putting on a 60-run partnership with Washington, Axar marshalled the tail, pushing his case for selection in India's senior side. However, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini fell in a space of three balls towards the close as West Indies snuck in a five-run victory. Axar remained unbeaten on 81 off 63 balls, including eight fours and a six.

          It was Roston Chase who had made the highest score of the game, 84 off 100 balls, setting the platform for West Indies' tall total after they had been asked to bat. Wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas and No.5 Jonathan Carter supported him with half-centuries of their own. Sunil Ambris, who was a late addition to West Indies' World Cup squad, got another start, but fell four short of a fifty. At 254 for 3, West Indies were eyeing a taller total, but they lost 6 for 44 to be restricted to 298 for 9. Left-arm quick Khaleel continued his fine form, returning 4 for 67 while Avesh Khan took 3 for 62.

          India A then lost their openers Anmolpreet Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad within seven overs in the chase, and the slide seeped into the middle order as well. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and offspinner Chase claimed combined figures of 10-0-83-2 to shackle India A's middle order. Axar and Washington then launched a late fightback with the lower order, but they fell just short. Seam-bowling allrounders Keemo Paul and Rovman Powell claimed two wickets each for the hosts.

          The fifth and final one-dayer will be played at the same venue on July 21.

          India A 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st32Anmolpreet SinghRD Gaikwad
          2nd4GH VihariRD Gaikwad
          3rd46GH VihariKH Pandya
          4th41MK PandeyKH Pandya
          5th4MK PandeyIshan Kishan
          6th33Washington SundarIshan Kishan
          7th60AR PatelWashington Sundar
          8th69AR PatelKK Ahmed
          9th2AR PatelNA Saini
          10th2AR PatelAvesh Khan

