West Indies A 298 for 9 (Chase 84, Thomas 70, Khaleel 4-67, Avesh 3-62) beat India A (Axar 81*, Washington 45, Powell 2-47) by five runs

After losing the first three games and conceding the series to India A, West Indies A pulled one back, overcoming a late assault from Axar Patel to edge the visitors in the fourth one-dayer in Coolidge.

India A were 160 for 6 in pursuit of 299, when Axar joined fellow fingerspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar. After putting on a 60-run partnership with Washington, Axar marshalled the tail, pushing his case for selection in India's senior side. However, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini fell in a space of three balls towards the close as West Indies snuck in a five-run victory. Axar remained unbeaten on 81 off 63 balls, including eight fours and a six.

It was Roston Chase who had made the highest score of the game, 84 off 100 balls, setting the platform for West Indies' tall total after they had been asked to bat. Wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas and No.5 Jonathan Carter supported him with half-centuries of their own. Sunil Ambris, who was a late addition to West Indies' World Cup squad, got another start, but fell four short of a fifty. At 254 for 3, West Indies were eyeing a taller total, but they lost 6 for 44 to be restricted to 298 for 9. Left-arm quick Khaleel continued his fine form, returning 4 for 67 while Avesh Khan took 3 for 62.

India A then lost their openers Anmolpreet Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad within seven overs in the chase, and the slide seeped into the middle order as well. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and offspinner Chase claimed combined figures of 10-0-83-2 to shackle India A's middle order. Axar and Washington then launched a late fightback with the lower order, but they fell just short. Seam-bowling allrounders Keemo Paul and Rovman Powell claimed two wickets each for the hosts.

The fifth and final one-dayer will be played at the same venue on July 21.