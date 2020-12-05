Big picture

India are getting into this tour. Victory in the final ODI and the opening T20I means there is a bit of spring in their step as they return to Sydney for the final two white-ball matches before attention firmly switches to the Test series, although while these matches are taking place the SCG Test preparations will be ramping up for others against Australia A across town at Drummoyne Oval.

It was a tremendous fightback from India in the opening match. From a position where they appeared to be struggling to post 140 before the late onslaught by Ravindra Jadeja, who has since been ruled out of the series with the concussion that brought in Yuzvendra Chahal to play his decisive role with the ball.

In the chase, Australia were well placed at 72 for 1 but Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell fell in consecutive overs and not for the first time a lack of hitting power down the order was exposed, although India's bowlers exploited a pitch that started to hold more as the game went on.

Given the condensed nature of this tour, there will be some further juggling of players. Australia have released Cameron Green to join the Australia A squad, but Mitchell Swepson will remain with the T20I group following his swift call-up following Ashton Agar's injury. With Australia potentially missing up to six players, who would likely be the first-choice players in their T20 XI - captain Aaron Finch was awaiting results on scans on Saturday after picking up a hip or glute injury in Canberra - this feels like a good chance for India to claim the series.

Form guide

Last five completed matches

Australia LWLLW

India WWT(won super over)T(won super over)W

In the spotlight

After two below-par ODIs, Mitchell Starc looked much more like his usual self in his opening two overs in the first T20I, finding late swing including the sharp outswinger which Shikhar Dhawan got nowhere near. His last two overs went for 23, but it was his 144kph short ball that Jadeja top-edged on to his helmet to suffer concussion. He may still not be 100% fit, though, so he might not play both the remaining T20Is.

Given how he came into the side and dominated, all the talk was about Chahal, but Washington Sundar's performance with the ball was also vital in India's victory. He bowled his four overs for 16, including 13 dots, driving the ball into the surface with Australia's batsmen struggling to connect with either straight-bat or cross-bat shots.

Aaron Finch chops one away off the back foot Getty Images

Team news

Finch remains doubtful, and if he misses out it would require a change of captaincy with Matthew Wade likely to step in. It would also need reinforcements to the batting and would probably see Wade open with D'Arcy Short, which could create an vacancy for Alex Carey to return in the middle order. Nathan Lyon has been drafted into the squad and could challenge for Swepson's spot to offer a counterbalance to Adam Zampa's legspin. Josh Hazlewood has played all the white-ball matches so far so he might be due a rest.

Australia (possible) 1 Aaron Finch/D'Arcy Short, 2 Matthew Wade, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Mitchell Swepson/Nathan Lyon, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Jadeja will need to be replaced from the start this time and Chahal's performance makes him the natural option although it significantly weakens the batting. Manish Pandey did not have his best day out at No. 5 with 2 off 8 balls in Canberra. India may decide to rotate Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

India (probable) 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Manish Pandey/ Shreyas Iyer, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 T Natarajan, 10 Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Shami, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Pitch and conditions

The surfaces were flat, very flat, for the two ODIs although some of India's bowlers have found their rhythm since those games. The forecast is for a dry, mild evening.

Stats and trivia

In the opening match of the series, Moises Henriques bowled his full four-over quota in a T20 for the first time since February 2017

India are unbeaten in their last ten T20Is, a run that includes one no-result and two ties, which they then won on Super Overs against New Zealand

Two years ago at the SCG, India chased 165 to level the series.

Quotes

"I think two legspinners is fine. You've seen the impact that legspin has had on the T20 format in basically all competitions; the BBL, IPL, international cricket there's a lot of legspinners having a lot of impact. That ability to spin the ball both ways puts doubt in the batsman's mind. That's where I think legspinners have that advantage in the T20 format."

Mitchell Swepson

"The pitch (in the first T20I) was gripping so I decided I was not going to flight it for them, and bowl quick legbreaks like the Australian spinners had in the ODIs."

Yuzvendra Chahal