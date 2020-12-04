India 161 for 7 (Rahul 51, Jadeja 44*, Henriques 3-22, Starc 2-34) beat Australia 150 for 7 (Finch 35, Short 34, Chahal 3-25, Natarajan 3-30) by 11 runs

Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal plucked three vital wickets and opened a fresh chapter in cricket's long history of debating topics after being chosen - controversially - to replace Ravindra Jadeja, delivering India a comfortable victory in the opening T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Jadeja's exit from the contest - he suffered a hamstring injury first and was then hit on the helmet in the last over of India's innings - allowed India to call upon a wristspinner in Chahal, who had been harshly treated during the ODI series but found himself defending a serviceable total on the night and responding grandly.

Yuzvendra Chahal made a big impact after coming on as a concussion substitute Getty Images

In contrast, the Australians gradually lost grip of a contest that had appeared more or less in their keeping when India were restricted to 114 for 6 with 19 balls of their innings remaining after Aaron Finch sent them in to bat. A target of 162 should still have been well within the grasp of Finch's team, but their innings sank steadily into the mire thanks to Chahal, T Natarajan's zippy left-armers, and Virat Kohli's growing command of the battlefield.

Starc returns in finer fettle

Something was not quite right about Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs, and he was missing from the third with what was described as a minor side and/or rib complaint. This had been a surprise to many, given his recent displays with both white and red ball, but the physical ailment had at least gone some way to explaining why he had been lined up so effectively by India's batsmen at the SCG.

At Manuka, Starc returned, and while not quite firing on all cylinders, he offered something far closer to his best in his opening two overs. At high pace, he found a hint of swing into KL Rahul during the opening over of the match, and found the lines and lengths that made him hard to dispatch to the boundary on a good pitch. In his second over, Starc struck, and Shikhar Dhawan was the victim.

Seeing a delivery of fullish length, Dhawan leant forward to drive, but, to his horror, saw the ball curl away late to flick off stump. Starc celebrated with a touch of the rueful grin - there was something of "so that's where I left it" about his response.