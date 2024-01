India bat in Bengaluru with Samson, Kuldeep, Avesh playing

Afghanistan, still looking for a win over India in international cricket, would have chased had they won the toss anyway. They did take the adventurous route with their combination, though, and made four changes. Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman were the ones who sat out. Mohammad Saleem and Fareed Ahmad replaced the fast bowlers, Qais Ahmad took on the legspinner's role, and Sharafuddin Ashraf was the extra allrounder.