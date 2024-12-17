Matches (11)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Harare, December 17, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Gumbie
9 M • 189 Runs • 21 Avg • 64.94 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 171 Runs • 19 Avg • 78.8 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 530 Runs • 53 Avg • 89.98 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 99.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 27.41 SR
B Muzarabani
9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.9 Econ • 48 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 12 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 22.75 SR
AM Ghazanfar
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 27.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4816
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days17 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News

Omarzai and Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over sloppy Zimbabwe

After scoring just 127, Zimbabwe had a chance with Afghanistan at 45 for 4, but they let the advantage slip

Omarzai and Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over sloppy Zimbabwe

Afghanistan level series through Rasooli, Rashid, Naveen

Rasooli's maiden international half-century took Afghanistan to what was a match-winning 153

Afghanistan level series through Rasooli, Rashid, Naveen

Afghanistan bat and bring in Akbari, Rasooli and Naib against unchanged Zimbabwe

Janat, Zazai and Ishaq sit out as the visitors make three changes in a bid to level the series

Afghanistan bat and bring in Akbari, Rasooli and Naib against unchanged Zimbabwe

Ngarava, Bennett and Musekiwa set up thrilling Zimbabwe win

Chasing 145, Musekiwa kept his cool as Zimbabwe got over the line off the final ball

Ngarava, Bennett and Musekiwa set up thrilling Zimbabwe win

Ben Curran included in Zimbabwe's squad for Afghanistan ODIs

Nyamhuri, who was Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker at the 2024 men's U-19 World Cup, has been named in both ODI and T20I squads

Ben Curran included in Zimbabwe's squad for Afghanistan ODIs
