Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Harare, December 17, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
W
L
L
Afghanistan
W
L
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 189 Runs • 21 Avg • 64.94 SR
ZIM10 M • 171 Runs • 19 Avg • 78.8 SR
10 M • 530 Runs • 53 Avg • 89.98 SR
10 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 99.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 27.41 SR
9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.9 Econ • 48 SR
AFG5 M • 12 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 22.75 SR
AFG8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 27.25 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4816
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|17 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News
Omarzai and Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over sloppy Zimbabwe
After scoring just 127, Zimbabwe had a chance with Afghanistan at 45 for 4, but they let the advantage slip
Afghanistan level series through Rasooli, Rashid, Naveen
Rasooli's maiden international half-century took Afghanistan to what was a match-winning 153
Afghanistan bat and bring in Akbari, Rasooli and Naib against unchanged Zimbabwe
Janat, Zazai and Ishaq sit out as the visitors make three changes in a bid to level the series
Ngarava, Bennett and Musekiwa set up thrilling Zimbabwe win
Chasing 145, Musekiwa kept his cool as Zimbabwe got over the line off the final ball