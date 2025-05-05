Matches (15)
IPL (3)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)

Hindukush vs Mah-e-Par, 1st Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Amanullah, May 05 - 08, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Prev
Next
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Hindukush StrikersHindukush Strikers
-----
Mah-e-Par StarsMah-e-Par Stars
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:13
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match days5,6,7,8 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
HIS-----
MPS-----
MAC-----
PAL-----
Full Table