Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Pamir vs Maiwand, 7th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
7th Match, Amanullah, May 23 - 26, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Current RR: 2.42
• Min. Ov. Rem: 22.1
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|4 (5b)
|5 (8b)
(rhb)
|7
|19
|1
|0
|36.84
|3 (5b)
|7 (19b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|3.5
|1
|14
|0
|3.65
|18
|2
|0
|-
(lfm)
|4
|2
|5
|1
|1.25
|22
|1
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|14
|505
|96
|22.95
|4
|55
|17
|11.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|9
|19
|5/68
|39.42
|31
|115
|6/27
|26.77
Last Bat: Haroon Khan 7 (20b) • FOW: 14/1 (6.1 Ov)
4
•
•
•
•
7th
•
•
1
•
•
W
6th
1
•
2
•
4
•
5th
•
•
•
•
4
•
4th
•
•
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 15:46Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
7.5
4
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, FOUR runs
7.4
•
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
7.3
•
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
7.2
•
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
7.1
•
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
end of over 71 run • 1 wicket
MAC: 15/1CRR: 2.14
Masood Gurbaz7 (19b 1x4)
Mohammad Ishaq1 (3b)
Fareed Ahmad 4-2-5-1
Bilal Sami 3-1-10-0
6.6
•
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
6.5
•
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
6.4
1
Fareed Ahmad to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
6.3
•
Fareed Ahmad to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
6.2
•
Fareed Ahmad to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
6.1
W
Fareed Ahmad to Haroon Khan, OUT
Haroon Khan c Bilal Sami b Fareed Ahmad 7 (20b 1x4 0x6 33m) SR: 35
end of over 67 runs
MAC: 14/0CRR: 2.33
Haroon Khan7 (19b 1x4)
Masood Gurbaz7 (17b 1x4)
Bilal Sami 3-1-10-0
Fareed Ahmad 3-2-4-0
5.6
1
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, 1 run
5.5
•
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, no run
5.4
2
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, 2 runs
5.3
•
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, no run
5.2
4
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, FOUR runs
5.1
•
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, no run
end of over 54 runs
MAC: 7/0CRR: 1.40
Masood Gurbaz7 (17b 1x4)
Haroon Khan0 (13b)
Fareed Ahmad 3-2-4-0
Bilal Sami 2-1-3-0
4.6
•
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
4.5
•
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
4.4
•
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Pamir Legends, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Maiwand Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|20
|not out
|7
|19
|not out
|5
|8
|Total
|19(1 wkt; 7.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>