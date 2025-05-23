Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)

Pamir vs Maiwand, 7th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
7th Match, Amanullah, May 23 - 26, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
PrevNext

Day 1 - Maiwand trail by 103 runs.

Current RR: 2.42
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 22.1
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Playing XI
Table
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Mohammad Ishaq* 
(rhb)
581062.504 (5b)5 (8b)
Masood Gurbaz 
(rhb)
7191036.843 (5b)7 (19b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Bilal Sami 
(rm)
3.511403.651820-
Fareed Ahmad 
(lfm)
42511.252210-
MatRunsHSAve
145059622.95
4551711.00
MatWktsBBIAve
9195/6839.42
311156/2726.77
 Last BatHaroon Khan 7 (20b) FOW14/1 (6.1 Ov)
4
7th
1
W
6th
1
2
4
5th
4
4th
Match centre Ground time: 15:46
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
7.5
4
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, FOUR runs
7.4
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
7.3
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
7.2
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
7.1
Bilal Sami to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
end of over 71 run • 1 wicket
MAC: 15/1CRR: 2.14 
Masood Gurbaz7 (19b 1x4)
Mohammad Ishaq1 (3b)
Fareed Ahmad 4-2-5-1
Bilal Sami 3-1-10-0
6.6
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
6.5
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
6.4
1
Fareed Ahmad to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
6.3
Fareed Ahmad to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
6.2
Fareed Ahmad to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
6.1
W
Fareed Ahmad to Haroon Khan, OUT
Haroon Khan c Bilal Sami b Fareed Ahmad 7 (20b 1x4 0x6 33m) SR: 35
end of over 67 runs
MAC: 14/0CRR: 2.33 
Haroon Khan7 (19b 1x4)
Masood Gurbaz7 (17b 1x4)
Bilal Sami 3-1-10-0
Fareed Ahmad 3-2-4-0
5.6
1
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, 1 run
5.5
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, no run
5.4
2
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, 2 runs
5.3
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, no run
5.2
4
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, FOUR runs
5.1
Bilal Sami to Haroon Khan, no run
end of over 54 runs
MAC: 7/0CRR: 1.40 
Masood Gurbaz7 (17b 1x4)
Haroon Khan0 (13b)
Fareed Ahmad 3-2-4-0
Bilal Sami 2-1-3-0
4.6
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
4.5
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
4.4
Fareed Ahmad to Masood Gurbaz, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
TossPamir Legends, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Abuzar Safi
Abuzar Safi
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Bismillah Jan Shinwari
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Maiwand Innings
Player NameRB
Haroon Khan
caught720
Masood Gurbaz
not out719
Mohammad Ishaq
not out58
Total19(1 wkt; 7.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MPS320152
PAL311139
MAC301231
HIS301216
Full Table