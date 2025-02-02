Matches (34)
Attariya vs Baitadi, 2nd Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 02, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
CYC Attariya FlagCYC Attariya
Dashrath Chand Academy Baitadi
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Baitadi
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
