Nepal gear up for their first outing against India's superstars

bowls the less glamorous variety of spin - left-arm fingerspin - and has spent much of his career in the shadow of legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane. But he has played his part in Nepal's recent success with his defensive skills. Those skills were on bright display against Pakistan in Multan, where he strung together 33 dots. In a match where Pakistan rattled up 342, Rajbanshi gave away just 48 from his ten overs. Earlier, against West Indies in the ODI World Cup Qualifier in Harare , he even fronted up to bowl at the death and got rid of Rovman Powell, Shai Hope and Keemo Paul.