Shami replaces Bumrah, India ask Nepal to bat

India were without their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has returned home for the birth of his first child. He will likely rejoin the side for the Super Four round. Bumrah's absence opened up a spot for Mohammed Shami, who will be in action in his first ODI since March , when India lost a rare bilateral series at home, against Australia. This will also be Shami's first white-ball game since the IPL final in May