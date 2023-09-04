Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup game vs Nepal

Bumrah, who had just returned from a long-standing back injury, is yet to bowl in an ODI in the lead-up to the World Cup next month. He made his ODI comeback last week, but couldn't bowl, as India's match against Pakistan was washed out before Pakistan could start their innings. Overall, Bumrah played just two T20Is against Ireland since his comeback, bowling a combined eight overs and taking four wickets across both matches, and was named the Player of the Series.