Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup game vs Nepal

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah
will be unavailable for the team's Asia Cup game against Nepal, on Monday. Bumrah returned home from Sri Lanka for the birth of his son, but is expected to be back for the Super Fours, should India qualify.
Bumrah, who had just returned from a long-standing back injury, is yet to bowl in an ODI in the lead-up to the World Cup next month. He made his ODI comeback last week, but couldn't bowl, as India's match against Pakistan was washed out before Pakistan could start their innings. Overall, Bumrah played just two T20Is against Ireland since his comeback, bowling a combined eight overs and taking four wickets across both matches, and was named the Player of the Series.
That potentially leaves Bumrah underprepared for the workload in ODIs, where he would not only have to bowl ten overs in each innings - given he is India's spearhead - but also field for the remaining 40 overs. This is one of the problems which former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar had also highlighted
ahead of the Asia Cup.
The last time Bumrah bowled his entire quota of ten overs in an ODI was in July 2022.
Given the washout against Pakistan, India face a must-win match against Nepal in Pallekele, where rain could interrupt play yet again on Monday. And although the Super Four matches are scheduled to be held in Colombo, there are chances that the expected rain could force matches out from there.