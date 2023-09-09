Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Colombo

The ball is definitely hooping around, for both Taskin and Hasan Mahmud. Hasan, in particular, is getting a lot of movement and lift off the surface. Both bowlers have induced multiple false shots, and the batters have played a missed number of times but remained steady in the first five overs.

Dimuth Karunaratne then opens up his shoulders a bit getting two successive fours off Hasan. He first clips the bowler through midwicket and follows it up with a delightful straight drive that just pings off the blade. But, Hasan comes back with a peach of a length ball that pitches on middle and shapes away late, catching a thin outside edge of Karunaratne’s blade who was squared up. Not much he could have done there, to be fair. Top work. Hasan is delighted and lets the batter know. In comes Kusal Mendis.