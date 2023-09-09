Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Colombo

Live
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, ColomboBy Ashish Pant
Success finally for Bangladesh
The ball is definitely hooping around, for both Taskin and Hasan Mahmud. Hasan, in particular, is getting a lot of movement and lift off the surface. Both bowlers have induced multiple false shots, and the batters have played a missed number of times but remained steady in the first five overs.
4
4
W
•
1
•
Dimuth Karunaratne then opens up his shoulders a bit getting two successive fours off Hasan. He first clips the bowler through midwicket and follows it up with a delightful straight drive that just pings off the blade. But, Hasan comes back with a peach of a length ball that pitches on middle and shapes away late, catching a thin outside edge of Karunaratne’s blade who was squared up. Not much he could have done there, to be fair. Top work. Hasan is delighted and lets the batter know. In comes Kusal Mendis.
�4
�4
�2
�2
Let the games begin
Taskin Ahmed has the new ball. He has been impressive so far in the tournament. This is not a must-win game for Bangladesh, but they will want to get some points going their way. Pathum Nissanka to take strike with Dimuth Karunaratne at the other end.
Movement right away and Taskin induces an inside-edge first ball. But some fortune for Nissanka as the ball sneaks past the off stump for a four.
Taskin seems to have exacted revenge a few balls later trapping Nissanka in front of the stumps with the in-dipper. The umpire raises his finger in a jiffy, but DRS saves Nissanka with replays confirming the ball would have gone over the stumps. Nissanka then laces a cover drive before being beaten again. Eventful first over.
�2
�
�
�
Anthems time but where is the crowd?
Almost game time! The two teams are lining up for the respective national anthems. Bangladesh's first, followed by Sri Lanka's. Andrew Fidel Fernando informs that the ground is like 10% full and that he's never seen it like this for a Sri Lanka match even on a weekday. What could be the reason? Hope more crowd trickles in as the game progresses.
�
�
�
�4
Shakib the toss king
4 Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss every single time at the Asia Cup, but this is the first time he has chosen to have a bowl.
�4
�11
�2
�3
Match Day Live!
�
�2
�1
�
Shakib calls correctly, Bangladesh bowl
The weather is beautiful says Dominic Cork at the toss. Tails is the call from Shakib, and he has called correctly. We are fielding first, he says.
Shakib Al Hasan: Some rain around and we are playing with one extra bowler so we can restrict Sri Lanka. Today is a game, we fancy our chances, and we will try our best. Playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka won’t be easy, so we have to be at our best. No complacency from us. It will be a little different than Pakistan. One change, Nasum Ahmed playing in place of Afif Hossain.
Dasun Shanaka: We would have batted first. It’s a used wicket. And in the lights, the ball will move and spinners will get some turn. The games do go down to the wire. It is a good batting track. With the lights on, there will be some movement. Used wickets, so there will be some turn. Same team.
Playing XI
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
�2
�4
�2
�1
Weather watch in Colombo
The weather will remain a talking point in Colombo without doubt. While all eyes are fixed on the key India-Pakistan clash that is tomorrow (and the reserve day...not going there), rain is expected to make its way today as well.
Or is it?
Andrew Fidel Fernando informs us that Colombo has been the clearest and sunniest it's been for a few days. So, what do you know, the weather might after all not become an issue today and we might just get in an uninterrupted game.
�1
�2
�
�
The #NaaginDerby Part 2!
It is time for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, also popularly known as the #NaaginDerby. For the unversed, Andrew Fidel Fernando has you covered, here. The last time these two sides met, in the group stage, Sri Lanka completely outplayed Bangladesh, who will be keen on exacting revenge. Can they do it though with Sri Lanka in the form that they are? The hosts are coming into this game on the back of 12 consecutive ODI wins. A victory here and they will become the team with the second-longest winning streak in the format.
12 Number of consecutive ODI wins by Sri Lanka. Only the Australians of 2003 achieved a longer streak (21), while Sri Lanka are currently tied with Pakistan (12 wins in 2007-08) and South Africa (12 wins in 2005, and again in 2016-17).
Bangladesh will have to play out of their skins to stop them. They have blown more cold than hot so far in the tournament. A win against Bangladesh sandwiched between two heavy defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The loss against Pakistan in the opening Super Four fixture would be troubling them more. Their batting barring Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim was all over the place, while the bowlers looked toothless. Something Urooj Mumtaz and Wasim Jaffer also addressed.
�11
�9
�6
�2