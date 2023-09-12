Asia Cup Super Four - India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Live
Asia Cup Super Four - India vs Sri Lanka, ColomboBy Sidharth Monga
Rohit Sharma on Mount 10k
With his 285th ODI six, Rohit Sharma has now become only the 15th man to get to 10000 ODI runs. Average of 49, strike rate of 90. Three double centuries. He is the second-fastest to 10000 behind only the ODI king Virat Kohli. Only two men have hit more sixes than Rohit: Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi. India 44 for 0 in eight overs.
Another good start for India
After successive hundred-run stands, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have got India off to a solid start again. The pitch doesn't have much pace or bounce but there is some swing on offer. Sri Lanka have opened with Kasun Rajitha and Maheesh Theekshana. India 25 for 0 in five overs.
Scenarios
What if India win today? They will be through to the finals, and Bangladesh will be knocked out. That and more such scenarios in Sampath Bandarupalli's piece on all permutations and combinations.
March to 10k
22 Number of runs Rohit Sharma needs to get to 10,000 ODI runs. He has got four of them with a cover-drive in the first over
Sri Lanka's streak
13 Number of ODIs Sri Lanka have won on the trot, their longest winning streak in the format
Axar Patel plays, India bat first
On a drier pitch with no grass, India bolstered their spin attack by bringing in Axar Patelm in place of Shardul Thakur. They won the toss and decided to bat first, which is what they wanted to do against Pakistan as well.
That everybody else pulled up well on a third straight day of cricket augurs well for India in terms of fitness. They all got into the pool so that they recover well.
Sri Lanka made no changes to the XI that beat Bangladesh in their first Super Four match.
India RG Sharma*, Shubman Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan†, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, AR Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka P Nissanka, FDM Karunaratne, BKG Mendis†, S Samarawickrama, KIC Asalanka, DM de Silva, MD Shanaka*, DN Wellalage, M Theekshana, CAK Rajitha, M Pathirana
Same place, same time
If you have any unresolved issues with me, any scores to settle, any messages to deliver, I am not hard to find. I am right here doing Live Report what feels like everyday. Last two days, it was India against Pakistan. Today it is India against Sri Lanka. Well at least I am not sweating it out in the oppressive humidity of Colombo like the Indian team. It is going to be a big job to back it up after yesterday.
Sri Lanka have two points but they want to move to four because India will be playing the last match and will know exactly what to do to get to the final in terms of net run rate.
The ground staff have yet another job on their hands. To get the ground ready three days in a row. And the forecast is not exactly great although at the moment the sun is shining. So here we go.
