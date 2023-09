Asia Cup Super Four - India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

With his 285th ODI six, Rohit Sharma has now become only the 15th man to get to 10000 ODI runs. Average of 49, strike rate of 90. Three double centuries. He is the second-fastest to 10000 behind only the ODI king Virat Kohli. Only two men have hit more sixes than Rohit: Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi. India 44 for 0 in eight overs.