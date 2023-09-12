Asia Cup Super Four - India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

It was a sapping effort for India but they will have to double it up a third day in a row • AFP/Getty Images

If you have any unresolved issues with me, any scores to settle, any messages to deliver, I am not hard to find. I am right here doing Live Report what feels like everyday. Last two days, it was India against Pakistan. Today it is India against Sri Lanka. Well at least I am not sweating it out in the oppressive humidity of Colombo like the Indian team. It is going to be a big job to back it up after yesterday.

Sri Lanka have two points but they want to move to four because India will be playing the last match and will know exactly what to do to get to the final in terms of net run rate.