Australia A 250 for 6 (Mack 129, McGrath 56) beat India A 249 for 9 (Bist 82, Hasabnis 53, Brown 4-23) by four wickets

Katie Mack 's superbly-constructed 129 led Australia A to a four-wicket victory over India A which was more comprehensive that the final scoreline suggested in the first one-day match in Mackay.

Mack's hundred controlled the chase as she added 122 in 20 overs for the third wicket with captain Tahlia McGrath who continued the form she showed in the last two T20s with a brisk half-century.

Mack took 106 balls to bring up her century and the innings ensured the home side was never under significant pressure. She added 50 for the first wicket with Maddy Darke and 65 for the second with Charli Knott before the latter was run out by a direct hit. Mack was yorked by Meghna Singh with five runs needed.

McGrath was given a life on 10 when Sayali Satghare dropped a return catch. She later appeared unhappy to be given out sweeping although by then the result was assured despite a flurry of late wickets which included two falling with the scores level.

India A had earlier been put into bat and were soon under pressure as Nicola Hancock struck with the new ball, nipping one back through Shweta Sehrawat in the first over then having Priya Punia edging to slip.

From 56 for 3 the innings was rebuilt by consecutive stands of 55, 52 and 68 all involving Raghvi Bist . Legspinner Grace Parsons again impressed, producing a sharp leg-break to remove Tejal Hasabnis for 53.

Maitlan Brown closed out the innings well, ending Bist's hopes of a century and then claiming three wickets in the final over.