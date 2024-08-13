Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 1st match at Mackay, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st match, Mackay, August 14, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-A Women
W
W
W
W
W
IND-A Women
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:17
Match details
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.30 start, First Session 09.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.40
|Match days
|14 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia A Women vs India A Women News
Tahlia McGrath wraps series 3-0 for Australia A after India A batting crumbles
Parsons and Vlaeminck kept India A down to 120 before McGrath bossed the chase
Hancock and Parsons star as Australia A make it 2-0
Tahlia Wilson and Tahlia McGrath ensured a comfortable chase for the home side