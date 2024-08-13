Matches (7)
Men's Hundred (2)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)

AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 1st match at Mackay, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st match, Mackay, August 14, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
India A Women FlagIndia A Women
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:17
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
Match details
Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09.30 start, First Session 09.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.40
Match days14 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question