RESULT
3rd match, Brisbane, August 11, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
India A Women FlagIndia A Women
120/8
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
(13.5/20 ov, T:121) 121/3

AUS-A Women won by 7 wickets (with 37 balls remaining)

Tahlia McGrath wraps series 3-0 for Australia A after India A batting crumbles

Parsons and Vlaeminck kept India A down to 120 before McGrath bossed the chase

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Tahlia McGrath saw off the chase with a fine fifty, India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Mumbai, December 28, 2023

Tahlia McGrath saw off the chase with a fine fifty  •  Getty Images

Australia A 121 for 3 (McGrath 51*, Wilson 39) beat India A 120 for 8 (Navgire 38, Parsons 2-18, Brown 2-19) by seven wickets
Tahlia McGrath's 22-ball 51* ensured Australia A made short work of India A's modest total of 120 in the third and final T20 to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. Grace Parsons, Maitlan Brown and Nicola Hancock took two wickets apiece after Tayla Vlaeminck's first-over strike to set up Australia A's comfortable win.
Vlaeminck, who was benched in the second T20, made instant impact on her return to the Australia A side. The 25-year-old fast bowler came away with remarkable figures of 4-0-6-1. She bowled Shubha Satheesh for a duck second ball of the match.
The rest of India A's top and middle order didn't do much better. Priya Punia made 11 off 18, Shweta Sehrawat struggled for 15 off 28, while Tanuja Kanwar fell for a 10-ball 7.
When Sajeevan Sajana fell for 10 - Parsons' picking up two wickets in the 13th over - India A were in trouble on 47 for 5. But Kiran Navgire and captain Minnu Mani combined for a 57-run stand that helped the team get through the 20 overs.
Navgire was the aggressor, smashing 38 off 20, while Mani made 22 off 23 before she was dismissed by Brown, who also returned to the playing XI after the first T20.
Wilson got the chase underway with two boundaries in the first over from Meghna Singh, and after a couple of quiet overs, she took on Kanwar, hitting her for two fours and a six.
Shabnam Shakil removed Katie Mack in the fifth over and Mannat Kashyap halted Wilson's march in the eighth over but McGrath did not let Australia A lose any momentum. From the start of the tenth over, she kept hitting boundaries in clusters, targeting Kanwar, Meghna and Kashyap. Her aggressive knock meant that even Charli Knott's wicket in the 13th over was not going to cause any hiccups for the hosts.
McGrath hit three consecutive boundaries off Shabnam in the 14th over to finish the job and bring up a half-century, to follow up on her unbeaten 47 from the last game. McGrath hammered eight fours and two sixes.
AUS-A Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TB Wilson
caught3926
KM Mack
caught1011
CR Knott
caught1920
TM McGrath
not out5122
T Flintoff
not out24
Total121(3 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>