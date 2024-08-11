Tahlia McGrath wraps series 3-0 for Australia A after India A batting crumbles

Parsons and Vlaeminck kept India A down to 120 before McGrath bossed the chase

Australia A 121 for 3 (McGrath 51*, Wilson 39) beat India A 120 for 8 (Navgire 38, Parsons 2-18, Brown 2-19) by seven wickets

Vlaeminck, who was benched in the second T20, made instant impact on her return to the Australia A side. The 25-year-old fast bowler came away with remarkable figures of 4-0-6-1. She bowled Shubha Satheesh for a duck second ball of the match.

The rest of India A's top and middle order didn't do much better. Priya Punia made 11 off 18, Shweta Sehrawat struggled for 15 off 28, while Tanuja Kanwar fell for a 10-ball 7.

When Sajeevan Sajana fell for 10 - Parsons' picking up two wickets in the 13th over - India A were in trouble on 47 for 5. But Kiran Navgire and captain Minnu Mani combined for a 57-run stand that helped the team get through the 20 overs.

Navgire was the aggressor, smashing 38 off 20, while Mani made 22 off 23 before she was dismissed by Brown, who also returned to the playing XI after the first T20.

Wilson got the chase underway with two boundaries in the first over from Meghna Singh, and after a couple of quiet overs, she took on Kanwar, hitting her for two fours and a six.

Shabnam Shakil removed Katie Mack in the fifth over and Mannat Kashyap halted Wilson's march in the eighth over but McGrath did not let Australia A lose any momentum. From the start of the tenth over, she kept hitting boundaries in clusters, targeting Kanwar, Meghna and Kashyap. Her aggressive knock meant that even Charli Knott's wicket in the 13th over was not going to cause any hiccups for the hosts.