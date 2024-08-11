Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 3rd match at Brisbane, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd match, Brisbane, August 11, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
India A Women FlagIndia A Women
Tomorrow
3:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
AAW Win & Bat
IAW Win & Bat
AAW Win & Bowl
IAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:31
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question