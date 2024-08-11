Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
AUS-A Women vs IND-A Women, 3rd match at Brisbane, AUS-W vs IND-W [A], Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd match, Brisbane, August 11, 2024, India A Women tour of Australia
What will be the toss result?
AAW Win & Bat
IAW Win & Bat
AAW Win & Bowl
IAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-A Women
W
W
IND-A Women
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:31
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Australia A Women vs India A Women News
Hancock and Parsons star as Australia A make it 2-0
Tahlia Wilson and Tahlia McGrath ensured a comfortable chase for the home side