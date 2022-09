India bowl in series decider, Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant

chose to bowl vsIndia captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to chase in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change each: India brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant while Australia swapped out Sean Abbott for Josh Inglis

India put their faith in legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again, which meant there was no room for offspinner R Ashwin. After losing the first T20I in Mohali, India won an eight-over shootout in Nagpur to leave the series 1-1 going into Hyderabad.