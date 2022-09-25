Matches (17)
3rd T20I (N), Hyderabad (Deccan), September 25, 2022, Australia tour of India
Australia FlagAustralia
186/7
India FlagIndia
(12.3/20 ov, T:187) 109/2

India need 78 runs in 45 balls.

Current RR: 8.72
 • Required RR: 10.40
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/0 (9.00)
forecasterWin Probability:INDIA 50.80%AUS 49.20%
Report

India bowl in series decider, Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant

Australia swapped out Sean Abbott for Josh Inglis

Rishabh Pant arrives for a training session, Asia Cup 2022, Dubai, August 26, 2022

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming back, there was no room in the India XI for Rishabh Pant  •  Associated Press

Toss: India chose to bowl vs Australia
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to chase in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change each: India brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant while Australia swapped out Sean Abbott for Josh Inglis.
India put their faith in legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again, which meant there was no room for offspinner R Ashwin. After losing the first T20I in Mohali, India won an eight-over shootout in Nagpur to leave the series 1-1 going into Hyderabad.
Australia captain Aaron Finch said that he would've preferred to bowl first as well on what looked like a "good wicket".
Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Daniel Sams, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs Australia

Deivarayan Muthu is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KL Rahulcaught14
RG Sharmacaught1714
V Kohlinot out3929
SA Yadavnot out4528
Extras(b 1, lb 4, w 2)
Total109(2 wkts; 12.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
