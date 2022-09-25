India bowl in series decider, Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant

Toss: India
chose to bowl vs Australia
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to chase in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change each: India brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar
in place of Rishabh Pant while Australia swapped out Sean Abbott for Josh Inglis
.
India put their faith in legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again, which meant there was no room for offspinner R Ashwin. After losing the first T20I in Mohali, India won an eight-over shootout in Nagpur to leave the series 1-1 going into Hyderabad.
Australia captain Aaron Finch said that he would've preferred to bowl first as well on what looked like a "good wicket".
Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Daniel Sams, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal