Australia crumble to 188 all out after Marsh's 81 off 65

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja played big parts in dragging the visitors down from 129 for 2 in the 20th over

35.4 overs Australia 188 (Marsh 81, Shami 3-17, Siraj 3-29, Jadeja 2-46) vs India

Despite Mitchell Marsh scoring a blazing half-century at the top of the order, Australia were all out for a mere 188 in 35.4 overs in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium.

At one stage, Australia were cruising - 129 for 2 in the 20th over. Ravindra Jadeja then got rid of Marsh for 81 off 65 to stem the flow of runs but it was Mohammed Shami who changed the complexion of the game. In a three-over spell with a slightly old ball, Shami got just enough movement to snare three wickets and leave Australia reeling at 184 for 7 in the 32nd over.

Soon after, Jadeja had Glenn Maxwell caught at short midwicket and Mohammed Siraj picked up two to wrap up the innings. Shami picked up 3 for none off his last 15 balls, and Siraj 2 for none off his last ten as Australia lost six wickets for 19 runs.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya, standing in for Rohit Sharma who missed out because of family commitments, won the toss and put Australia in.

Australia, despite missing David Warner (yet to recover fully from his elbow injury) and Alex Carey (unwell), had a long batting line-up with Marcus Stoinis carded at No. 8 and followed by Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc.

With dew expected in the second half of the game, they needed an above-par total and started with that very intention.

Siraj, though, struck in the second over of the innings. Head was beaten on the outside edge twice and cramped a couple of times, so he decided to give Siraj the charge, only to drag an inside edge onto his stumps.

Both Shami and Siraj found just enough movement off the pitch and in the air but they struggled with their lines, at times straying on the pads, and even further down. KL Rahul, however, was impressive behind the stumps, diving full length to his left on a couple of occasions for one-handed takes.

Despite not middling every ball and getting beaten every now and then, Marsh and Steven Smith were able to find boundaries with good frequency. In the first ten overs, there were ten fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first ODI in eight months, picked up two wickets and a lovely catch • BCCI

Hardik cut short Smith's innings on 22; the batter went for a cut and got an outside edge that a leaping Rahul pouched with both hands.

However, Marsh was looking imperious. Returning after his ankle surgery and playing this series as a specialist batter, he was asked to open in the absence of Warner.

He reached his fifty off 51 balls, and then he decided to go even harder. He had brought up the milestone with a four off Kuldeep Yadav and then celebrated it with another boundary off the next ball. In the next over, he deposited Jadeja into the stand beyond long-on before meting out more punishment to Kuldeep, hitting him for a four and six off successive balls.

But then Jadeja, after being hit for a boundary on the previous ball, had him miscue one to short third. Three overs later, he held on to an excellent catch, diving to his right at a fine backward point, to send Marnus Labuschagne back. Kuldeep was the beneficiary.

Given there was movement on offer with the new ball, it was a bit of a surprise that Hardik bowled Shami for just three overs. He returned in the 28th over and still got the ball to move around.

Hardik and Shami decided to put a slip in place and bowl Test-match line and length, and the rewards were aplenty. On the third delivery of this spell, Josh Inglis pulled him for a six but Shami beat his outside edge on the very next ball. India even burnt a review, thinking Inglis was caught behind.

But Shami got his man in that very over as Inglis chased a wide ball with minimal footwork and chopped it onto his stumps.

Shami's next two overs were wicket maidens. Cameron Green was the next to fall, Shami pinging the top of the off stump with a ball that moved just enough to beat the outside edge on forward defence.

He could have had Stonis too on the next ball but Shubman Gill spilled a chance at first slip. Earlier, Gill had dropped Green too, off Kuldeep. That, though, was a much tougher chance, going low to Gill's right at first slip.