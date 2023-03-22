Kane Williamson and Mitchell Starc in the top three in ICC rankings
The NZ batter rose up the Test batters list, the Australia bowler rose up the ODI bowlers list
Kane Williamson's 215 in the second Test against Sri Lanka has pushed him up four spots to No. 2, behind Marnus Labuschagne, in the ICC rankings for Test batters.
Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, is now the top-ranked ODI bowler despite not having played competitively since January, following Mohammed Siraj's 0 for 37 from three overs in the second ODI against Australia. Siraj, who picked up three wickets in the first ODI of the series, has moved down to third place, with Trent Boult, who last played an ODI in September 2022, at No. 2.
Williamson's rise is on the back of a dramatic last-ball win over Sri Lanka in the first Test, where he finished with 121 not out. New Zealand put up 580 for 4 declared in the second Test, which they won by an innings and 58 runs. A former world No. 1, Williamson moved up four slots as a result of that innings in Wellington.
His partner for the best part of that innings was Henry Nicholls, who scored 200 not out himself and gained in the rankings, too, moving up 20 spots to No. 27.
New Zealand captain Tim Southee, who picked up four wickets at the Basin Reserve, moved up one place to No. 11 among Test bowlers while his counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 89 and 51, went past Tom Blundell and Rohit Sharma to No. 10 among Test batters.
Mitchell Starc joint-third among ODI bowlers after five-wicket haul
A number of bowlers moved up following matches in series between Bangladesh and Ireland, South Africa and West Indies and Zimbabwe and Netherlands, apart from India and Australia.
Siraj slipped to third place, where he is now joint with Mitchell Starc, who has returns of 3 for 49 and 5 for 53 from the two ODIs. Alzarri Joseph has gone up eight places to 11th, Mohammed Shami is up five places to No. 28, and Fred Klaassen is up 22 places to 52nd.
Among batters, Shai Hope and Mushfiqur Rahim progressed after scoring centuries in the past week. Hope scored 128 not out in West Indies' win over South Africa in East London and moved up two places to No. 12, while Mushfiqur, who hit the quickest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batter in the rain-ruined second ODI in Sylhet, has gone up four places to No. 18.
Kane WilliamsonMohammed SirajHenry NichollsMitchell StarcShai HopeMushfiqur RahimIrelandBangladeshNetherlandsZimbabweSri LankaIndiaNew ZealandWest IndiesSouth AfricaAustraliaBangladesh vs IrelandIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs AustraliaSouth Africa vs West IndiesNew Zealand vs Sri LankaICC World Test ChampionshipWorld Cup Super LeagueIreland in BangladeshAustralia in IndiaWest Indies in South AfricaSri Lanka tour of New Zealand