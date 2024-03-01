Matches (15)
AFG v IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WCL 2 (1)
Nepal Tri-Nation (2)
PSL 2024 (1)
WPL (2)
Durham in ZIM (1)
QAT v HKG (1)
CWC Play-off (3)
Tea
1st Test, Wellington, February 29 - March 04, 2024, Australia tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
383
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(21 ov) 42/5

Day 2 - Session 2: New Zealand trail by 341 runs.

Current RR: 2.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 38
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 26/2 (2.60)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
BetNEW
Report

Green's 174*, record final-wicket stand lifts Australia to imposing 383

Matt Henry finally claimed his fifth wicket but not before more than two hours of agony for New Zealand

Tristan Lavalette
01-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
1:59

Malcolm: Green century a vindication of his move to No. 4

Lunch Australia 383 (Green 174*, Henry 5-70) vs New Zealand
Cameron Green continued to torment New Zealand and found superb support from Josh Hazlewood in a record last-wicket partnership as Australia moved into a strong position on day two at Basin Reserve.
Australia's first innings finally ended when Hazlewood was dismissed just before lunch to end the 116-run partnership. It overtook Australia's previous highest last-wicket stand against New Zealand of 114 when Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie famously combined at the Gabba in 2004.
After stamping himself as Australia's No. 4 with a brilliant century on the opening day of the series, Green toyed with New Zealand's flustered attack through a combination of power and placement. He finished unbeaten on 174 from 275 deliveries, including 23 boundaries and five sixes.
He and Hazlewood, who made 22 off 62 balls, almost batted through a prolonged session to continue Australia's stirring comeback after being in trouble at 89 for 4 earlier in the innings.
Their partnership was considerably the highest of the innings. The last time that a 10th-wicket stand topped an Australia innings was in 2015 against West Indies when Adam Voges and Hazlewood added 97 runs in Rosseau.
The surface amid sunny conditions appeared to be flattening out, as is often the case at Basin Reserve, although New Zealand went through the motions after being put to the sword by Green.
It was a bitter disappointment for New Zealand, who at one point seemed likely to bowl Australia out for under 200. Their quicks were ragged at times with New Zealand conceding 41 extras. Matt Henry claimed a deserved five-wicket haul after being the standout bowler throughout the innings.
Resuming at 279 for 9, Australia eyed a score of 300 but Green had other ideas as he continued on from his day one heroics. Green played smartly and didn't go for broke immediately with the field spread and only one slip in place.
After being struck on the body by Tim Southee, Green heaved through midwicket for his first boundary of the day but runs were hard to find on a surface where the occasional delivery reared. Green tried to hog the strike like when he sent back Hazlewood even though they had crossed and almost completed a single in a comical moment that forced the umpires to consult each other.
When he did face up, Hazlewood defended well and also unfurled several attractive strokes in his highest Test score in five years, having gone 27 innings without making more than 11.
Green only scored seven runs in the first 30 minutes until he swung a short Henry delivery over deep square leg and into the crowd to bring up Australia's 300.
He then raced past his highest Test score of 114 with another six as he put the foot down. Green muscled New Zealand's frustrated attack around with power-hitting and brought up his 150 after hammering a short delivery from Will O'Rourke for six on the leg-side.
With New Zealand's all-out pace attack blunted, Southee turned to the spin of Rachin Ravindra but it didn't do the trick. Scott Kuggeleijn, recalled for the match and preferred over spinner Mitchell Santner, entered the attack before lunch and tried to ignite his team with hostile bowling.
But he strained too hard with one particularly short delivery flying over wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and to the boundary to register Australia's 350.
Play was extended by 30 minutes, with Australia being nine wickets down, and Henry finally got the breakthrough when he had Hazlewood chipping to mid-off.
Cameron GreenJosh HazlewoodMatt HenryNew ZealandAustraliaNew Zealand vs AustraliaAustralia in New ZealandICC World Test Championship

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Green's quick learning and Hazlewood's redemption pile on pain for New Zealand

Australia's lower order returns have been a concern but in Wellington they more than play their role

Green's quick learning and Hazlewood's redemption pile on pain for New Zealand

Green's 174*, record final-wicket stand lifts Australia to imposing 383

Matt Henry finally claimed his fifth wicket but not before more than two hours of agony for New Zealand

Green's 174*, record final-wicket stand lifts Australia to imposing 383

Green's red-ball rhythm proves he is the real deal

While some struggled to switch between formats and others continued their lean patch, Green continued his red-ball form from the Sheffield Shield

Green's red-ball rhythm proves he is the real deal

Green's masterful century lifts Australia in challenging conditions

Battling cramp, and a Matt Henry-inspired NZ attack on a green pitch in Wellington, the allrounder held his team together in style

Green's masterful century lifts Australia in challenging conditions

Inside knowledge could aid Australia but batting concerns linger

If the visitors need any advice about local conditions they can turn to Daniel Vettori but success on this tour shouldn't be taken for granted

Inside knowledge could aid Australia but batting concerns linger
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TWM Latham
bowled513
WA Young
caught950
KS Williamson
run out02
R Ravindra
caught03
DJ Mitchell
caught1137
TA Blundell
not out513
GD Phillips
not out810
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 2)
Total42(5 wkts; 21 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
NZ43103675.00
IND85216264.58
AUS106316655.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SA41301225.00
ENG93512119.44
SL202000.00
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved