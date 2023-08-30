Matches (5)
ENG v NZ (1)
Asia Cup (1)
CPL 2023 (1)
AUS v NZ (A) (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
Innings break
1st T20I (N), Durban, August 30, 2023, Australia tour of South Africa
Prev
Next

South Africa chose to field.

Current RR: 11.30
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 59/2 (11.80)
forecasterWin Probability:AUS 93.86%SA 6.14%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Brevis, Sangha among six debutants in action as SA bowl against Australia

The visitors were forced to make a last-minute change after Zampa was forced out with illness

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
30-Aug-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Dewald Brevis was recently in action for MI New York in the MLC competition&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Sportzpics

Dewald Brevis was recently in action for MI New York in the MLC competition  •  Sportzpics

South Africa opt to bowl v Australia
Dewald Brevis made a much anticipated international debut for South Africa as one of two new caps in their T20I XI. Apart from Brevis, who was the leading run-scorer at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, Gerald Coetzee made a first T20I appearance, to add to his Test and ODI cap.
Coetzee joins a young pace pack, who would get first use of the Kingsmead pitch, that includes Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Lizaad Williams, with Tabraiz Shamsi operating as the sole spinner. Aiden Markram opted to chase on a track that he hoped would stay consistent throughout the match.
South Africa also welcomed back former captain Temba Bavuma, who was dropped after the T20 World Cup. He is set to open the batting with Reeza Hendricks. Tristan Stubbs was inserted into the middle order and will keep wicket for the first time at international level.
The hosts are in experimental mode, so are their visitors. Australia had to make a last-minute change to their XI after Adam Zampa was forced out with illness. Legsponner Tanveer Sangha became the fourth newcomer in their team after Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie and Spencer Johnson were confirmed to make their debuts. Mitchell Marsh, in his first match as a senior international captain, said he would have liked to bowl first but was happy to set South Africa a total.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Tristan Stubbs (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: 1 Matthew Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Tanveer Sangha, 11 Spencer Johnson
South AfricaAustraliaSouth Africa vs AustraliaAustralia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
AUS 93.86%
AUSSA
100%50%100%AUS InningsSA Innings

Over 20 • AUS 226/6

Projected: AUS 226
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MW Short
caught2011
TM Head
caught63
MR Marsh
not out9249
JP Inglis
bowled13
MP Stoinis
caught69
TH David
caught6428
AM Hardie
caught2314
SA Abbott
not out33
Extras(lb 6, w 5)
Total226(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved