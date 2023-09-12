Matches (9)
Asia Cup (1)
Championship (W) (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (3)
Live
3rd ODI (D/N), Potchefstroom, September 12, 2023, Australia tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(9.4/50 ov) 60/0
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.

Current RR: 6.20
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/0 (9.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
BetNEW
Report

Sangha handed ODI cap as Australia bowl in a bid to seal series

South Africa, 2-0 down, ring in a number of changes as they attempt to bounce back

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
12-Sep-2023 • 53 mins ago
Tanveer Sangha picked four wickets on his T20I debut two weeks ago&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Gallo Images/Getty Images

Tanveer Sangha picked four wickets on his T20I debut two weeks ago  •  Gallo Images/Getty Images

Australia chose to bowl vs South Africa
South Africa rang in the changes for the first of three must-win matches in a series where they are trailing Australia 2-0.
Given how poorly South Africa's batting has gone so far, they were forced to try a new combination at the top of the order. Rassie van der Dussen, who has not gone past 21 in his last four international innings, was dropped for Reeza Hendricks, the reserve batter in the World Cup squad.
The other three swaps are all in the bowling attack, with Sisanda Magala making his first appearance after missing the first two matches and the T20I series with a knee niggle. Anrich Nortje is out with lower back spasms and Kagiso Rabada has been rotated out, with Gerald Coetzee into the XI and two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Australia, who hold the upper hand, continued with their rotation policy in the XI. Marcus Stonis came back into the team and replaced Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood came in for Aaron Hardie and legspinner Tanveer Sangha, who took four wickets on T20I debut two weeks ago was handed his ODI cap in place of Adam Zampa. Sangha has made only five List A appearances in his career so far.
The match is significant for Australia's No. 4, Marnus Labuschagne, who grew up 40 kilometres away in Klerksdorp and scored his first ODI century here three years ago. His friends and family will make up a significant portion of what is expected to be a healthy crowd on a mild afternoon. Temperatures will drop sharply in the second innings thanks to a cold front currently sweeping through South Africa.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Sisanda Magala, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Keshav Maharaj 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Marcus Labuschagne, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Tim David, 8 Sean Abbott, 10 Nathan Ellis 10 Tanveer Sangha, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Rassie van der DussenReeza HendricksTanveer SanghaSouth AfricaAustraliaSouth Africa vs AustraliaAustralia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Q de Kock
not out3334
T Bavuma
not out2324
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total60(0 wkts; 9.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved