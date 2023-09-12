Sangha handed ODI cap as Australia bowl in a bid to seal series

Australia chose to bowl vs South Africa

South Africa rang in the changes for the first of three must-win matches in a series where they are trailing Australia 2-0.

Given how poorly South Africa's batting has gone so far, they were forced to try a new combination at the top of the order. Rassie van der Dussen , who has not gone past 21 in his last four international innings, was dropped for Reeza Hendricks , the reserve batter in the World Cup squad.

The other three swaps are all in the bowling attack, with Sisanda Magala making his first appearance after missing the first two matches and the T20I series with a knee niggle. Anrich Nortje is out with lower back spasms and Kagiso Rabada has been rotated out, with Gerald Coetzee into the XI and two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia, who hold the upper hand, continued with their rotation policy in the XI. Marcus Stonis came back into the team and replaced Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood came in for Aaron Hardie and legspinner Tanveer Sangha , who took four wickets on T20I debut two weeks ago was handed his ODI cap in place of Adam Zampa. Sangha has made only five List A appearances in his career so far.

The match is significant for Australia's No. 4, Marnus Labuschagne, who grew up 40 kilometres away in Klerksdorp and scored his first ODI century here three years ago. His friends and family will make up a significant portion of what is expected to be a healthy crowd on a mild afternoon. Temperatures will drop sharply in the second innings thanks to a cold front currently sweeping through South Africa.

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Sisanda Magala, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Keshav Maharaj 11 Tabraiz Shamsi