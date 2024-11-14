Pakistan bowl in seven-over shootout after rain delay

Pakistan opted to field first in the first of three T20Is at the Gabba. A match that lightning and persistent rain delayed in Brisbane for the best part of three hours got underway as a seven-over contest. Pakistan will field a batting-heavy line-up, with left-arm fast bowler Jahandad Khan omitted at the last minute for wicketkeeper-batter Sahibzada Farhan. Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf all play, while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - who skippers the T20 side for the first time - are slotted in to open.