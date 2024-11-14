Matches (34)
WBBL (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SA vs IND (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
RESULT
1st T20I (N), Brisbane, November 14, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
(7/7 ov) 93/4
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(7/7 ov, T:94) 64/9

Australia won by 29 runs

Player Of The Match
43 (19)
glenn-maxwell
Cricinfo's MVP
82.92 ptsImpact List
xavier-bartlett
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Pakistan bowl in seven-over shootout after rain delay

Two bowlers can bowl a maximum of two overs, with no other bowlers allowed more than one

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
14-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Storms kept the players off at the Gabba, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Gabba, November 14, 2024

Storms kept the players off at the Gabba at the start  •  Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl vs Australia
Pakistan opted to field first in the first of three T20Is at the Gabba. A match that lightning and persistent rain delayed in Brisbane for the best part of three hours got underway as a seven-over contest. Pakistan will field a batting-heavy line-up, with left-arm fast bowler Jahandad Khan omitted at the last minute for wicketkeeper-batter Sahibzada Farhan. Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf all play, while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - who skippers the T20 side for the first time - are slotted in to open.
Australia captain Josh Inglis admitted he would have fielded first, too. Much of their top five is unchanged from the ODI series, with Adam Zampa the specialist spinner, while Tim David comes into the middle order. Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson round out the bowling attack.
A seven-over game means two bowlers can bowl a maximum of two overs, with no other bowlers allowed more than one. The powerplay consists of two overs.
Australia: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Matt Short, 3 Josh Inglis (capt & wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tim David, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 3 Sahibzada Farhan, 4 Usman Khan, 5 Salman Agha, 6 Irfan Khan, 7 Abbas Afridi, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Haseebullah Khan, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Naseem Shah
PakistanAustraliaAustralia vs PakistanPakistan tour of Australia

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Language
English
Win Probability
AUS 100%
AUSPAK
100%50%100%AUS InningsPAK Innings

Over 7 • PAK 64/9

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Zampa 11 (6b 0x4 1x6 6m) SR: 183.33
W
Naseem Shah b Zampa 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
W
Australia won by 29 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Sahibzada Farhan
caught84
Mohammad Rizwan
caught02
Babar Azam
caught32
Usman Khan
caught45
Agha Salman
caught42
Irfan Khan
caught02
Haseebullah Khan
caught128
Abbas Afridi
not out2010
Shaheen Shah Afridi
bowled116
Naseem Shah
bowled01
Extras(lb 2)
Total64(9 wkts; 7 ovs)
<1 / 3>