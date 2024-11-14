Matches (26)
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Brisbane, AUS vs PAK, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Brisbane, November 14, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JP Inglis
5 M • 209 Runs • 69.67 Avg • 181.73 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 112 Runs • 22.4 Avg • 127.27 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 391 Runs • 43.44 Avg • 129.9 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
9 M • 265 Runs • 37.86 Avg • 116.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 16 SR
MP Stoinis
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 11.83 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 12.31 SR
Haris Rauf
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 11.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
Josh Inglis † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2948
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days14 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
