Schutt comes in for Brown as Australia bat in a bid to sweep series
Mannat Kashyap handed her debut ODI cap replacing Sneh Rana who was injured in the second ODI
Toss Australia chose to bat vs India
Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final ODI against India in Mumbai. Australia sealed the series 2-0 in the second game with a narrow three-run margin, and are eyeing a clean sweep at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both teams made one change each to their XIs from the last game. Australia brought in fast bowler Megan Schutt for Darcie Brown. Schutt featured in the first ODI but missed the second after complaining of a slight niggle.
For the hosts, left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap received her international cap, replacing Sneh Rana. The allrounder collided with Pooja Vastrakar during the second ODI and went off the field. She was then taken to the hospital after complaining of headache with Harleen Deol coming in for her as a concussion replacement. However, later India's head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed that Rana's reports were fine.
Kashyap, a 20-year-old crafty spinner, was part of India's victorious women's Under-19 World Cup winning squad in February last year. She earned her maiden senior call-up for the series against England in December.
India XI: 1 Yastika Bhatia, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Richa Ghosh (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Mannat Kashyap, 11 Renuka Singh,
Australia XI: 1 Phoebe Litchfield, 2 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Tahlia McGrath, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Annabel Sutherland, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo