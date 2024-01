Schutt comes in for Brown as Australia bat in a bid to sweep series

For the hosts, left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap received her international cap, replacing Sneh Rana . The allrounder collided with Pooja Vastrakar during the second ODI and went off the field. She was then taken to the hospital after complaining of headache with Harleen Deol coming in for her as a concussion replacement . However, later India's head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed that Rana's reports were fine.