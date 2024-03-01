Tamim, Mayers shine to hand Barishal maiden BPL title

James Fuller earlier picked two wickets to restrict Comilla to 154 which was chased down in 19 overs by Barishal

Fortune Barishal 157 for 4 (Mayers 46, Tamim 39, Moeen 2-28, Mustafizur 2-31) beat Comilla Victorians 154 for 6 (Ankon 38, Russell 27*, Fuller 2-43) by six wickets

Fortune Barishal lifted their maiden BPL trophy high above the Mirpur din, getting the better of powerhouse Comilla Victorians by a comprehensive six-wicket margin. Barishal's bowling gave them a huge advantage before captain Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers helped them chase down the 155-target with ease.

Stopping Comilla, who have won the BPL title a record four times including the last two editions, needed a special performance. James Fuller was effective with the ball, taking two crucial wickets after Mayers struck in the first over. Taijul Islam and Obed McCoy provided control in their eight overs too as Comilla were restricted to 154 for 6.

In reply, Tamim entertained the packed Shere Bangla National Stadium with his 26-ball 39. After Mehidy Hasan Miraz deposited newcomer Rohanat Doullah Borson for a six over square leg, Tamim hammered Tanvir Islam for consecutive sixes to become the tournament's highest scorer . Miraz matched Tamim to hit his second six, off Sunil Narine, before Tamim deposited Moeen Ali for a six and two fours. He fell later in the same over, not before adding 76 runs for the opening wicket with Mehidy.

It was left to Mayers to take Barishal closer to the trophy. He struck five fours and two sixes, both off Andre Russell who went for 21 in the 15th over. Mayers got 20 of those, to finish on 46 off 30 balls.

Comilla made several fielding errors in the latter stages with catches going down. Mahmudullah and David Miller then got Barishal home in the 19th over.

When Comilla were sent to bat first, Sunil Narine got an early life. Obed McCoy dropped him at third-man but he made it up later in the over. Narine swung one off his hips, only for McCoy to dive to his left to complete a fine catch at short fine-leg.

Fuller kept up the pressure when he removed Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das in consecutive overs in the powerplay. McCoy accounted for Johnson Charles shortly after, before Moeen Ali fell short when Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored with a direct hit from point.

Mahidul Islam Ankon and Jaker Ali kept Comilla chugging along in the middle overs but their 36 runs for the sixth wicket took up 29 balls. It was priceless for Barishal who could keep Andre Russell in the dressing room for a longer time.

When Saifuddin removed Ankon in the 17th over, it gave Russell just 3.2 overs to do his thing. He hammered four sixes in the 14 balls he faced but struggled to get Saifuddin away in the final over. The allrounder conceded three wides and a no-ball but went for only seven runs in the over.