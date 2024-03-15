Sri Lanka bowl with Wellalage in for Theekshana

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI at Chattogram. Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis made clear that they had no intention of combating the dew that had so plagued them in the first game.

Theekshana has struggled as of late in ODIs, and along with his left-arm spin Wellalage brings more heft to Sri Lanka's lower order batting as well.

In terms of conditions, there was heavy rain in the morning but by around 10am the sun had come out and there's no rain expected for the rest of the day.

Russel Arnold during the pitch report indicated that it was a very warm afternoon, so much so that the pitch from the first game was being covered up to protect it from the heat. The pitch for today is similarly green, but there are cracks which would see some uneven bounce and pace. Under lights though the ball is expected to slide on more and get easier for batting.

With regard to dew, it's still a toss up as to whether it will affect the game as severely as it did last time out.

Bangladesh: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Shoriful Islam