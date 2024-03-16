Bangladesh tail swings against Sri Lanka to bring relief

The likes of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib have provided critical runs this past week - and shown that they do more than just hit boundaries when needed

Hridoy added 50 runs in the last 3.5 overs with Taskin, who struck two fours and a six in his unbeaten 10-ball 18. Taskin had also struck three fours and two sixes in the T20I on March 9, while Rishad blasted a record seven sixes.

On Friday, newcomer Tanzim Hasan Sakib also supported Hridoy, for the seventh wicket. They added 47 through sensible strike rotation. Tanzim made 18 off 33 balls, at a time when Bangladesh had just lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz, their last recognised batter.

Hridoy said that he finds the Bangladesh lower-order to be capable of handling both types of batting. He is confident enough in them to give them back the strike, he said. "I don't consider them as tail-enders. I see them as batters. They are proving their capabilities. I have belief in them.

"They batted well. I told them that keep a positive intent. Hit whenever you see fit. Taskin bhai asked me if he should give me the strike. I told him that he should go for his shots too.

"Runs in the death overs often have big impact. Team gets a lot of confidence when they bat well. I had good partnerships with both Sakib and Taskin bhai. It is always good for the team."

Tanzim said that he regrets getting out - a flay that only reached mid-off in the 47th over - as he wanted to hang around with Hridoy till the last over. "I tried to support Hridoy bhai with the bat. My plan was to charge towards the end of the innings. I wasn't satisfied with the way I got out. I should played that type of shot two overs later. It could have given us more runs.

"Hridoy bhai just told me to play sensibly. He said not to worry about dot balls, he can cover it in the end. I was picking the singles. We have a great bond. We know each other very well. It always helps in the field."