Bangladesh drop Litton from squad for third Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh have dropped Litton Das for the third ODI against Sri Lanka. He has been released from the squad on advice from the team management to play in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.

Bangladesh have replaced him with wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali , who scored an impressive 68 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He has 84 List A appearances and has racked up 1918 runs at an average of 34.87.

It is the first time that Litton has lost his place since 2021 when he was dropped for a T20I series against Pakistan.

Litton was out without scoring in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, and also failed to impress in the T20I series against them, registering scores of 0, 36 and 7 in the three matches.

From the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Litton has scored just 313 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 24.07. He has crossed the 50-run mark just twice in that time.

"With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali's addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order," Gazi Ashraf Hossain, the chairman of the Bangladesh selection panel was quoted as saying in a BCB release. "Considering Litton's recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad."

Anamul Haque and Tanzid Hasan are the other two openers in the Bangladesh squad, and one of them will likely slot in alongside Soumya Sarkar, who impressed with a 66-ball 68 in the last match.

Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali