Matches (5)
PAK v WI [W] (1)
IPL (3)
NEP vs WI [A-Team] (1)
Live
3rd T20I (D/N), Sylhet, May 02, 2024, India Women tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext

IND Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.89
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/2 (5.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged India opt to bowl in overcast conditions

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Shorifa Khatun for Sultana Khatun

Srinidhi Ramanujam
02-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl in overcast conditions&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCB

Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl in overcast conditions  •  BCB

Toss India chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
On an overcast day in Sylhet, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl in the third T20I against Bangladesh. India lead the five-match series 2-0 and will be looking to seal it.
India were unchanged from the side that played the rain-hit second game on Tuesday, which meant Yastika Bhatia, who missed the second match due to niggle, was not in the XI.
Bangladesh made one change. Shorifa Khatun got his first game of the series, replacing fellow offspinner Sultana Khatun. The home side showed better intent with the bat in the second game with Murshida Khatun hitting 46 but she did not find support from others and Bangladesh were all out for 117.
There's a possibility of a thunderstorm late in the evening.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Sobhana Mostary, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Fahima Khatun, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Shorifa Khatun, 10 Marufa Akter, 11 Fariha Trishna
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 S Sajana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Renuka Singh, 10 Shreyanka Patil, 11 Radha Yadav
Bangladesh WomenIndia WomenBangladeshIndiaBAN Women vs IND WomenBangladesh Women vs India Women

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
BAN Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Dilara Akter
caught3927
Murshida Khatun
run out916
Nigar Sultana
lbw2836
S Mostary
run out1520
Fahima Khatun
lbw01
Ritu Moni
not out813
Shorifa Khatun
bowled02
Rabeya Khan
not out41
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 5)
Total112(6 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved