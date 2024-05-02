Unchanged India opt to bowl in overcast conditions

Toss India chose to bowl vs Bangladesh

On an overcast day in Sylhet, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl in the third T20I against Bangladesh. India lead the five-match series 2-0 and will be looking to seal it.

India were unchanged from the side that played the rain-hit second game on Tuesday, which meant Yastika Bhatia, who missed the second match due to niggle, was not in the XI.

Bangladesh made one change. Shorifa Khatun got his first game of the series, replacing fellow offspinner Sultana Khatun. The home side showed better intent with the bat in the second game with Murshida Khatun hitting 46 but she did not find support from others and Bangladesh were all out for 117.

There's a possibility of a thunderstorm late in the evening.

Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Sobhana Mostary, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Fahima Khatun, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Shorifa Khatun, 10 Marufa Akter, 11 Fariha Trishna